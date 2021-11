The Food and Drug Administration has authorised the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11, green-lighting it for 28 million American kids.So how do you go about getting shots for your child ahead of the holiday season? Here’s a quick breakdown of what you need to know.What happens next?There is another hurdle to jump first before shots can be distributed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) must first sign off on public access to the vaccine.An advisory committee meeting is scheduled for next week to review the paediatric doses, but...

