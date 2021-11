Through its “Share the Glove” initiative, the Northwoods League Foundation awarded more than $52,000 in baseball and softball equipment this year. Rochester, Minn. – Enriching the lives of children and families through a shared passion for baseball is at the heart of the Northwoods League Foundation’s mission. In support of this mission, the Foundation proudly partnered with Northwoods League member teams, and Official Uniform & Equipment Supplier, Rawlings Sporting Goods, to deliver more than $52,000 in baseball and softball equipment to community organizations across the Midwest.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO