Shop the latest gear and home decor from the Packers Pro Shop

By Dena Holtz
wearegreenbay.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFRV) – Our favorite Packers cheerleader, Lisa from the Pro Shop shows us...

www.wearegreenbay.com

PopSugar

31 Cozy and Festive Items to Shop This November — Straight From Home Editors

November is undoubtedly one of our favorite months of the year. We're holiday shopping, hosting, and most importantly nesting and getting cozy at home. This of course puts us in the mood to create the ideal hangout setting in our space this season. How can you do that without adding a new thing or two to your house?
SHOPPING
wearegreenbay.com

Veteran Motorcycle Raffle from The Dispensary

(WFRV) – As we near Veterans Day, an area business hopes to help three Veteran families with a custom-built bike. Nikki and Brandon from The Dispensary along with bike builders Aron and Colton with details on the Veteran Motorcycle Raffle and how you can get involved. The Veteran Motorcycle Raffle...
CARS
wearegreenbay.com

Put your paws up for the Pack at the Pro Shop!

(WFRV) – Even your pets can cheer on the Pack thanks to the Packers Pro Shop. Lisa shows our viewers some of the adorable options for the fur babies in your life. The Packers Pro Shop is open daily from 10 am – 6 pm, located right in Lambeau Field Atrium, 1265 Lombardi Avenue. Shop online at packersproshop.com.
FOOTBALL
#Home Decor#Atrium#Wfrv#The Pro Shop#The Packers Pro Shop
PopSugar

10 Fun and Festive Holiday Decor Pieces You Can Already Shop at Walmart

Halloween is still a few days away, and don't get me wrong: we're excited! The thing is, though, so many retailers are starting to drop their holiday home décor offerings — and we can't help but . . . shop. Among them is Walmart, which isn't exactly a major surprise. The retailer has us hooked in recently for its women's fashion, and now, its cute holiday season must haves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
news3lv.com

Santa makes stop at Bass Pro Shops this holiday season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Those looking to chat it up with Santa can do so at Bass Pro Shops, as the company announced Wednesday that it would continue its annual Santas Wonderland experience this year. The 'Contactless Claus' event begins with Santa's arrival on Saturday, November 6 at 5 PM,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Apartment Therapy

6 Home Trends to Watch — and Shop! — from the 2021 Field + Supply Fair

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve never been to Field + Supply, think of it as an open-air market where you can discover and purchase all sorts of handmade and small batch home, clothing, jewelry, and personal care goods. The brainchild of interior designer and entrepreneur Brad Ford, the bi-annual fair — which has the picturesque Hudson River as its backdrop — happened earlier this month, with over 150 independent makers and artisans displaying their wares at Hutton Brickyards in Upstate New York. I was lucky enough to attend IRL this year, and trust me, it’s a trendspotter and shopper’s paradise.
SHOPPING
designertrapped.com

Colorful Christmas Decor Picks from Walmart Home

Every year, I get asked about where I find our colorful Christmas decor. This year I found tons of great options from Walmart Home and I'm sharing them all in this post!. If you have followed me for a while, you may have noticed that more and more things around our house and especially on our screened-in-porch are from Walmart. That's because Walmart Home is crushing home decor lately! It's become one of my go-to sources whenever I'm looking for stylish and affordable home decor. So I was excited to see what Walmart Home would serve up for Christmas 2021 and I am NOT disappointed!
HOME & GARDEN
homedit.com

Home Decor Stores To Shop At Today

There are many reasons why you’d be looking for good home decor stores. Perhaps you’re buying a new house or redoing your current home. Or maybe you just want to update one piece of home decor. No matter the reason, we have got you covered. Because after you decide what...
HOME & GARDEN
extratv

Shop the Latest Deals on This Week’s Joyus Boutique

The savings continue with this week’s Joyus Boutique Deals!. We have this luxuriously soft cashmere wool shawl just in time for cooler weather. Wrap it around your shoulders to stay cozy and chic all winter. We know we shouldn’t use cotton swabs in our ears, right? A safer alternative, this high-tech cleaner gives you an inside view to ensure you’re hitting all the spots. For effortlessly clean floors, you’ve got to try this cordless three-in-one spin mop that scrubs and polishes at the same time and is safe for all kinds of hard surfaces.
SHOPPING
milwaukeemag.com

How to Shop Local for Home Furnishings

We found four unique sources for you to check out. Who knew that a chartreuse door could pop so beautifully against navy blue paint? Apparently, the owners of The Workroom, who stock their colorful Shorewood store with Farrow & Ball paints and intricately detailed wallpapers in addition to a well-curated collection of contemporary home goods. (We’re obsessed with the linen pillows they source from Missoni!) They also take on custom design projects, including window treatments.
INTERIOR DESIGN
charlottemagazine.com

Tips on Holiday Decorating from a Charlotte Pro

As she was growing up in south Charlotte, Hadley Quisenberry’s parents took her every year to the Kings Drive Farmers Market to pick out a Christmas tree. She’s continued the tradition with her own children, 8-year-old Britt and 6-year-old Georgia. “(My mom) always used fresh greenery that she got at Kings Drive and created arrangements all over the house,” she says. “But everything centers around the tree. Despite having awesome taste, she was always OK with a mix of kids’ ornaments and big vintage colored bulbs.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Vogue Magazine

From Tablecloths to Gravy Boats, Shop Thanksgiving Table Decor For a Festive Feast

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Searching for Thanksgiving table decor? That’s something to be grateful for—after many Americans had a pared-back holiday dinner (or perhaps skipped it altogether) due to the pandemic, this year, the full-on festive feast fetes are finally back. Add those extra leafs to your dining room table! Bring those chairs out of storage! Dust off your grandma’s china—and your tolerance for her unsolicited, meandering “when I was your age” stories! It’s time to set the table again.
RETAIL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Home decor shop features vintage, contemporary finds in West Bend

WEST BEND — Community members are invited to take the first look at downtown West Bend’s newest home decor shop, Crane & Arrow, 101 S. Sixth Ave., during a grand opening event on Nov. 19. Owner Krysti Wick stated Crane & Arrow is a mix of antique and vintage pieces...
WEST BEND, WI
theinspiredroom.net

Christmas Decor Shop 2021

How can it be November already? Before we know it we’ll be eating turkey, mashed potatoes and even trimming the tree. We are so looking forward to the holidays in our new home. I actually don’t know yet if we will host any holidays this year (guess we need to figure that out soon!), but no matter how or where we decide celebrate, we are already creating a festive environment in our home (even if it is just for our day to day enjoyment)!
HOME & GARDEN
Iola Register

Food pantry takes home the goods in shopping spree

It’s harder than it looks to clear off a grocery store shelf, Donna Kaehr admitted Saturday morning. Kaehr, working on behalf of the Iola Community Pantry, was the grand prize winner at Saturday’s fourth annual Iola Rotary Club Grocery Grab at G&W Foods. Kaehr had five minutes to load up...
IOLA, KS
wearegreenbay.com

Past to Present: The History of Tailgating

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- It’s become a game day ritual… whether you have tickets to the game or not. Nothing drums up excitement for the Packers game, quite like tailgating. Few would argue that Packers fans have perfected the art of this weekly ritual. “You’re one of the only professional...
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Thanksgiving catering plus the Pumpkin Spice Shake from Parker John’s

(WFRV) – You’ve seen loaded Bloody Mary’s that make a meal, today Local 5 Live gets a look at a drink that makes a dessert. The Pumpkin Spice Shake from Parker John’s comes with a piece of pie on top and don’t forget, they can help you serve up a delicious holiday meal with their smoked turkey.
GREEN BAY, WI

