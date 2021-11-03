Shop the latest gear and home decor from the Packers Pro Shop

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve never been to Field + Supply, think of it as an open-air market where you can discover and purchase all sorts of handmade and small batch home, clothing, jewelry, and personal care goods. The brainchild of interior designer and entrepreneur Brad Ford, the bi-annual fair — which has the picturesque Hudson River as its backdrop — happened earlier this month, with over 150 independent makers and artisans displaying their wares at Hutton Brickyards in Upstate New York. I was lucky enough to attend IRL this year, and trust me, it’s a trendspotter and shopper’s paradise.
