Have a spare bedroom for a future big leaguer? Want to help a young athlete reach their dream? Every year, roughly 50 elite college baseball players come to the Green Bay area from all around the country, to better their baseball skills and showcase their talent in the Northwoods League. What most people don’t know is there’s a way to get more involved with the organization and the players than just attending the games. The Rockers have a Host Family Program where members of the Greater Green Bay area community step up and host players for the season.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO