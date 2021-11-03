CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks debuts 2021 holiday cups, new seasonal beverage

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 7 days ago
Starbucks 2021 holiday cups Coffee giant Starbucks released its 2021 holiday cup designs on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, one day before they were set to appear in stores. (Starbucks)

The coffee chain Starbucks unveiled its 2021 holiday cup designs Wednesday and announced that its seasonal drinks – including its first non-dairy holiday beverage – will be available at stores starting Thursday.

Company officials said this year’s four holiday cup designs were “inspired by all the gifts of the season.” They each feature Starbucks’ classic red, green and white holiday colors, with touches of lilac and “a little gift tag on the back of each cup to create room for a cheerful message.”

“This holiday, we wanted it to feel magical, we wanted it to be warm and we wanted it to be inclusive,” Suzie Reecer, the associate creative director for Starbucks who led the company’s creative team in creating its 2021 holiday campaign, said Wednesday. “Our goal was to really bring joy to every customer and every partner.”

The 2021 holiday drink menu includes favorites like the Peppermint Mocha along with the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and Irish Cream Cold Brew. Baristas will also be serving up Starbucks’ newly announced Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, a non-dairy drink inspired by home-baked holiday cookies. Featuring a sugar cookie-flavored syrup, Starbucks’ Blonde Espresso, ice and almond milk, the drink is topped with red and green sprinkles for a festive touch.

The company’s annual Christmas blend whole bean coffee will also arrive for sale in stores beginning Thursday. Select stores will also carry the Starbucks Reserve Christmas 2021 blend.

“I’m so looking forward to the holidays in our stores,” Reecer said. “We hope Starbucks can be a place that brings our customers and partners pure holiday joy.”

