The 2021 American Music Awards nominees have been announced and a first-time nominee has managed to become the most nominated artist this year. On Thursday (Oct. 28), the American Music Awards announced its nominees for all 32 categories on Good Morning America. Leading the nominations this year is first-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo, who is nominated in seven categories including Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. Following behind her is The Weeknd with six nominations, followed by Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon with five each.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO