Our weird city returned to its full glory this Halloween weekend: A deranged clown drove an MTA bus, a ten-foot-tall grim reaper casually strolled the streets of Chelsea, and a trio of witches took advantage of the sunny weather for some paddleboarding in the Hudson. It was the city’s first go-for-broke Halloween since the pandemic began, and we didn’t want to miss the extremes to which New Yorkers go. Over the weekend, the Curbed and New York Magazine Instagram accounts hosted What Is New York, the wildly popular IG account that compulsively posts the city’s most unsettling crowdsourced moments, to document the fun. Here are some of our favorite happenings.

