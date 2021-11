As you may already know, the Edmonton Oilers‘ perfect start of 5-0-0 came to an end Wednesday vs. the Philadelphia Flyers after a long break between games. It tied their second-best start in team history, and they were hoping to extend that streak. The best starts in team history came in the ’80s when “The Great One” Wayne Gretzky was on the team. The 1983-84 season marked the franchise record start of 7-0-0, while the Oilers also started 5-0-0 in 1985-86.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO