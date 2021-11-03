Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED wants to be your do-it-all laptop for $600

If you’re looking for 1 device that’s suitable for leisure and work, then it’s worth considering the ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED detachable touch screen. Designed with a detachable 13.3-inch OLED Dolby Vision touch screen, it transforms from a laptop into a tablet in a second. Furthermore, with the ultrawide 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, colors are more vivid for excellent color accuracy when gaming. This ASUS device also has an impressive 0.2-millisecond response time, making it great for the office. In fact, it includes a full-size keyboard to assist with long days of typing. Plus, this detachable touch screen features naturally low blue-light levels to deliver improved eye care. Moreover, enjoy a cinematic experience with Dolby Atmos audio while experiencing impressive details, intense blacks, and brighter colors. Finally, the cover stand has a 170-degree hinge, enabling you to position it to suit your eye level.
