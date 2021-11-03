CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks Could Dodge Aaron Rodgers, Face Jordan Love in Week 10 Matchup With Packers

By Ty Dane Gonzalez
 7 days ago

Looking to claw their way back from a 3-5 start, the Seahawks could use any and all breaks they can possibly get. Well, it appears they may have gotten a pretty big swing in their favor for their very next game.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Rodgers is not vaccinated against the virus and will be out for a minimum of 10 days, per NFL protocol.

Interestingly, back in late August, the defending league MVP alluded to being vaccinated but never referred to it by name.

"Yeah, I've been immunized," Rodgers told reporters on August 26. "There's a lot of conversation around it, around the league, and a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements, owners who have made statements. There's guys on the team that haven't been vaccinated. I think it's a personal decision. I'm not going to judge those guys. ... It's an interesting issue that I think we're going to see played out the entire season."

If Rapoport and Garofolo's report is indeed true and Rodgers' statement is proved misleading, then he will not be allowed back onto the field until next Saturday, November 13, at the earliest. That's just one day before the Seahawks make their way to Green Bay, fresh off their respective bye week.

Even for a player of Rodgers' stature, that may be too quick of a turnaround. If so, second-year quarterback and former first-round pick Jordan Love will go under center for the Packers. Love completed five of seven passes for 68 yards in a 38-3 blowout loss to the Saints in Week 1—his only action in an NFL regular season game thus far. He's expected to make his first career start against the Chiefs this Sunday.

Since that horrific season opener, Green Bay has gone on to win seven games in a row and is currently tied atop the NFC with Los Angeles and Arizona. In that time, Rodgers has passed for 1,761 yards, 17 touchdowns and just one interception. An absence of more than a week has the potential to change the landscape of the Packers' season.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks are expected to head into Lambeau Field a lot healthier at the quarterback position than they've been. Russell Wilson, who's eligible to come off injured reserve next week, had the pin removed from his surgically-repaired finger on Tuesday. The following day, Wilson posted a video of him working out and throwing the football around on Twitter.

With the discrepancies in Rodgers' previous statement and the latest report, this is all very confusing right now. But this is certainly something for Seahawks fans to monitor over the coming days as more clarity is given.

Comments / 0

