Truck rolls over on van in Bridgeport causing fatality

UPDATE :

One person was killed and another seriously injured in this crash.

The Ohio Highway Patrol has identified the deceased as John Santimarino Jr, age 55, of Wheeling.

Wheeling man killed in tragic accident in Bridgeport

A fatal crash occurred Wednesday morning in Bridgeport, Ohio after a truck carrying an excavator rolled onto a van.









Currently, U.S. Route 250 and Chermont road are currently closed.

Bridgeport Fire and PD are on the scene with Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating the scene.

