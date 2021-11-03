CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, OH

Truck rolls over on van in Bridgeport causing fatality

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OiPhp_0clOMTun00

UPDATE :

One person was killed and another seriously injured in this crash.

The Ohio Highway Patrol has identified the deceased as John Santimarino Jr, age 55, of Wheeling.

Wheeling man killed in tragic accident in Bridgeport

A fatal crash occurred Wednesday morning in Bridgeport, Ohio after a truck carrying an excavator rolled onto a van.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28j1x4_0clOMTun00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PXif5_0clOMTun00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vOgj6_0clOMTun00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47TmQR_0clOMTun00

Currently, U.S. Route 250 and Chermont road are currently closed.

Bridgeport Fire and PD are on the scene with Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating the scene.

Stick with 7News for updates

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Police continue to investigate shooting in Steubenville

A Steubenville man was life-flighted Tuesday morning after suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper back. Police say they received a call at 10:59 am of possible shots fired at 636 Oakmount Ave. Officers found Michael Jett Jr, age 25, at the scene wounded. Michael Jett Jr. was life-flighted to Pittsburgh hospital for treatment. […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
City
Bridgeport, OH
State
Ohio State
Bridgeport, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Bridgeport, WV
Wheeling, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Wheeling, WV
WTRF- 7News

Body found in the Ohio River near Moundsville

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – UPDATE: Moundsville Police Chief Tom Mitchell has confirmed that a body was pulled from the Ohio River Monday evening about a mile north of the 12th Street Bridge in Moundsville. Mitchell tells us the body was a male, and reportedly had identification on him, but the name is not being […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

Trial begins for Caldwell man charged with murder

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The trial began Monday for a Caldwell man charged with murder. The Noble County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Tyler Thompson shot and killed 27-year-old Leah Brooke Hines in March. He plead not guilty back in April. Thompson remains in jail. Stay with 7News for continued updates.
CALDWELL, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatality#Weather#Accident#The Ohio Highway Patrol#Bridgeport Fire And Pd
WTRF- 7News

Ohio State Highway Patrol: Buckle up for holiday trips

Belmont County, Ohio (WTRF) – Along with the holiday season, comes holiday travel. The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind you to buckle up every trip, every time. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, since 2016, over 2700 people died in crashes because of not wearing an available safety belt. Ohio Governor Mike […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio to pay $17.5 million to inmate paralyzed after takedown

A court filing says the state has agreed to pay $17.5 million to settle a lawsuit brought by an Ohio inmate paralyzed during a takedown by prison guards. Former prisoner Seth Fletcher was serving a two-year sentence at Chillicothe Correctional Institution in southern Ohio in April 2020 when his attorney says he was tackled, handcuffed […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
WTRF- 7News

Man shot to death while attempting to rob 77-year-old man

CHICAGO — A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon while attempting to rob a 77-year-old man in the city’s Chatham community area, according to police. Police said the 77-year-old man was in an open garage of a residence in the 500 block of East 89th Street at approximately 12:22 p.m. when an unknown vehicle […]
CHICAGO, IL
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

8K+
Followers
976
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy