Crunch time is here for Auburn, and the margin for error is razor thin. After a 20-3 loss to Texas A&M last weekend, Auburn has work to do to remain in the hunt for an SEC West title. The Tigers must win out their final three games and have the Aggies drop one of their final two SEC contests. For Auburn, the work begins Saturday at 11 a.m. in Jordan-Hare Stadium against Mississippi State.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO