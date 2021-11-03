CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giant Eagle and Acme Fresh Market will be closed on Thanksgiving

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 7 days ago
Employees who work at Giant Eagle will be able to spend Thanksgiving with family and friends after the grocery store chain announced Wednesday that all Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo locations will be closed on the national holiday.

Grocery store workers have been on the frontline of the pandemic as essential workers, and Giant Eagle said the decision was made so they could spend it with loved ones.

“Our team members have been working tirelessly to provide a safe shopping environment for our guests while ensuring access to essential food, fuel and medicines. We cannot thank them enough for the dedication they have shown day in and day out,” said Giant Eagle Spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski. “Our decision to close on Thanksgiving will allow all of our team members time to rest, recharge and enjoy the holiday with their families.”

The public is encouraged to shop ahead of time since the store will be closed on Thanksgiving. It will resume normal operations on Friday, Nov. 26.

Acme Fresh Market will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

