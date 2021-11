The security company expects these attacks to keep rising through the end of the year. Q3 beat every record in terms of daily number of DDoS attacks, according to a new report from Kaspersky. On August 18, Kaspersky observed 8,825 attacks, with more than 5,000 on both August 21 and 22. The total number of DDoS attacks was up 24% compared to Q3 2020 while the number of advanced, "smart" attacks was up 31% over the same time period.

