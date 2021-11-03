LIVEcommunity Has a New Welcome Guide!

Did you know? LIVEcommunity’s Get Started area is home to a brand-new Welcome Guide that includes a featured article and 10-step tutorial for onboarding new members—so that you’re brought up to speed and can navigate LIVEcommunity like a pro in no time. Though we’d prefer to shake your hand...
As we reach the end of month, we are back to recognize one of our most active contributors with one of our newest series—a monthly LIVEcommunity Member Spotlight!. For the October 2021 Member Spotlight, we’d like to applaud @slick, for his participation and engagement in the LIVEcommunity. Thank you for...
Taking a vacation is supposed to be fun, a chance to relax or see something or some place you haven’t seen before. It is supposed to create memories that will last the rest of your life. Most vacations do this. Sometimes the best memories come from the things that were unexpected.
PALM SPRINGS – Jonathan Lorenzo Yorba, Ph.D., has been appointed as the new executive director of Guide Dogs of the Desert. The board of directors unanimously selected Yorba to lead the internationally accredited Guide Dog school located on an 8-acre hillside education campus in the greater Palm Springs region. The organization is approaching its 50th year celebration and includes a wellness center/hospital, student residences, nursery, professional kitchen, dining hall and large auditorium. A mission-driven leader committed to public and community service, Yorba brings to the position nearly three decades of executive leadership experience in philanthropy, nonprofit organizations, government and the corporate sector. He has raised literally millions of dollars for nonprofit organizat.
The Owensboro Museum of Science and History is welcoming some new faces to its rooster, as well as a new interactive exhibit known as “Museumasaur.”. Kathy Olson, museum director, said Friday that Hadley Rouse has been hired as assistant museum director — which is a newly-created position — and Zane Fisher has been hired as curator of collections.
Ryan and Kelly Evans welcomed their daughter Ellie Grace on Monday, Oct. 25. The precious little girl weighted seven pounds one ounce and measured twenty and one half inches long. Ellie is welcomed home by her big brother Jase and her grandparents Donna and Robert Evans. Ryan and Kelly were so excited to bring Ellie from the hospital to their brand now home. This is a very busy time for this…
WATER VALLEY – There was a strong turnout for Saturday’s grand opening for three new businesses on South Main Street in Water Valley. Main Street Fitness, Down Range Outdoors and Water Valley Nutrition are owned and operated by brothers and business partners Stephen Wood and Craig Swanner. The three businesses occupy one of three new 7,000 square feet buildings constructed by the brothers this year.
Willamette Week’s Give!Guide portal opens for business at 12:01 am on Monday, Nov. 1. You can review it now at giveguide.org. This is your chance to join thousands of Portlanders in supporting more than 200 local nonprofits between now and midnight on New Year’s Eve. Our goal is to raise at least $6.5 million and to encourage 15,000 of you to participate.
It was a bit smaller than previous events, but the return of Fall Fest in Avalon brought out most of the community to welcome in the new season. Plenty of food vendors, game booths and even a raffle of professionally carved pumpkins by Doug Goodreau (pictured above) livened up the event. Music provided by Hot off the Range band entertained the crowd, which was estimated to be about 1,000 people at its peak by city officials.
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. October 27, 2021 (Seattle, WA) – WH inc., an industry-leading active lifestyle marketing and communications agency, today announced new hires across multiple divisions and the addition of new winter sports clients ahead of the 2021/22 winter season. Overseeing...
Browsing the pharmacy aisle can make a parent’s head spin. The multitude of options for things like pain relief, sunscreen and first aid is overwhelming, and it can be hard to know you’re purchasing the best thing for you kid—and not buying something you don’t need. Keep these tips in mind the next time you’re shopping.
Bonnie Russo, left, and Vonetta Erskine. Photos provided. Helping People Succeed has added two new people to leadership roles in the organizations children’s behavioral health services program, which is geared towards building a strong alliance between therapist, child, and family.
PELHAM – The city of Pelham welcomed a new resident with open arms Wednesday, Oct. 27. The Ryan Clinic, a naturopathic remedy facility, celebrated its new location on County Road 33 with a special ribbon cutting ceremony. Many of Pelham’s finest were in attendance including Mayor Gary Waters, Alabama Representative...
Did you miss our most recent LIVEcommunity event? Our AMA (Ask Me Anything) Event on October 27, 2021 was a wonderful opportunity for anyone in the LIVEcommunity to reach out and ask questions regarding Education Services Training and Credentialing Opportunities for all things Cortex. By providing interaction while learning, we...
WHY IT RATES: Melissa Araya has taken on the role of senior director, Cruise, and Michael Goldenberg will serve as director, Customer Relationship Management. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer. Virtuoso has named two new seasoned executives to its team: Melissa Araya, senior director, Cruise and Michael Goldenberg, director, Customer Relationship...
New members welcomed into the Crowley Garden Club at the club’s October meeting were, from left, Carolyn DeVeaux, Taylor Guidry and Christi LeBlanc. Louisiana Garden Club Federation District VI Director Pam Langley, fourth from left, presented a program on the “Importance of Planting Natives.” Congratulating the new members and welcoming Langley was Saja Hoffpauir, first vice president of the club. Also present but not pictured was new member Charlotte Martin.
Some help on this would appreciated. Evaluating a client panorama that has a variety of templates on it, with much of the configuration in the templates being done in the "Shared" location, and much of it in "vsys1" location, including a number of certificates that have been imported to one or the other inconsistently over the years.
Please help the South Hill Enterprise and The News Progress welcome our new Office Assistant, Clarissa Hite. She joined us after the retirement of our longtime Office Manager, Barbara Arthur. Clarissa currently lives in Bracey with her husband Matthew Hite and their blended family of 8 children; Alexis, 20, Chris,...
Good morning, I have a problem with GlobalProtect, the vpn used by the company where I work for the connection from home. I connect the PC to the home. wi-fi and I can surf the internet normally, but when I try to connect the vpn it replies that GlobalProtect considers the network untrusted and.
In today’s online environment, content is king, so it’s no surprise that creators are seeking increased tools and outlets to spark engagement and reach new heights. With a vast audience of over 774 million members worldwide and chock-full of posts, videos, courses, and articles shared each day, LinkedIn is an incredibly powerful platform for creators.
Our creators are what keeps the LinkedIn ecosystem alive and thriving, so we’re continuing to focus on ways to foster their success and growth. Over the past year, LinkedIn has put a focus on building new creator-first tools and resources like creator mode to help people...
Comments / 0