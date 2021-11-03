LIVEcommunity Has a New Welcome Guide!

It was a bit smaller than previous events, but the return of Fall Fest in Avalon brought out most of the community to welcome in the new season. Plenty of food vendors, game booths and even a raffle of professionally carved pumpkins by Doug Goodreau (pictured above) livened up the event. Music provided by Hot off the Range band entertained the crowd, which was estimated to be about 1,000 people at its peak by city officials.

AVALON, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO