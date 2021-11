(The Center Square) – As the final absentee ballots were counted Friday, Virginia House Democrats conceded they lost the chamber’s majority to Republicans. Republicans held on to all 45 of their seats and flipped seven Democrat-held seats to gain a 52-48 majority. Republicans claimed victory Wednesday, but Democrats waited until the final absentee ballots trickled in before conceding some of the closer races.

