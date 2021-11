This year at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Jeep unveiled a custom-built Wrangler Overlook concept that extends the off-road vehicle to carry three passenger rows. Even longer than the Wrangler Unlimited by an entire foot, the Overlook concept creates extra space at the rear to fit in a third row of passenger seats, making it the perfect touring vehicle. Accompanying this extra capacity is a raised roof sitting five inches taller than the standard Wrangler which carries added windows for a better view of your surroundings. Those up in the front row even get a single-piece roof with a pop-up glass section for a truly immersive experience.

