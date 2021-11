Greta Thunberg has pledged to go “net-zero on swear words” in a jibe at carbon offsetting. The 18-year-old campaigner said that “in the event that I should say something inappropriate I pledge to compensate that by saying something nice”Her joke came after the environmental campaigner was filmed leading crowds in a rude chant outside Cop26 in Glasgow.Footage showed Ms Thunberg and the crowd singing “you can shove your climate crisis up your arse” on Monday.And she told them: “Inside COP there are politicians pretending to take our future seriously.“We say no more blah-blah-blah, no more exploitation of people, nature...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO