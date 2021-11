Justin Sullivan is likely best known for his time behind the drum kit after spending the better part of the past 20 years on the road. He’s played as a member of Flat Worms, The Babies, and Kevin Morby’s backing band, and he’s also played live with Waxahatchee, Hand Habits, and Anna St. Louis. In recent years though, Sullivan has also reintroduced himself as a singer/songwriter in his own right. Back in 2017, Sullivan debuted his solo project, Night Shop, and earlier this month he announced details of his second solo solo album, Forever Night.

