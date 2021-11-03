CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Suitcase killer Heather Mack returns to Chicago with child who was born in prison as boyfriend hospitalised

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=383zRs_0clOJx1Q00

An American woman convicted of killing her mother and stuffing her corpse in a suitcase at a Bali hotel has been deported from Indonesia back to the US. Heather Mack, who came to be known as the Suitcase Killer, left the country with her six-year-old daughter, Stella, who she gave birth to while incarcerated.

The pair walked hand-in-hand through Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali as a sizable security detail escorted them to their departure gate.

Mack, 26, and her ex-boyfriend Tommy Schaefer were convicted of killing Mack's wealthy socialite mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, and hiding her body in a suitcase in 2014. The suitcase was discovered in the trunk of a taxi that was parked outside the ritzy St Regis Bali Resort.

The murder generated headlines around the world.

At the time of the murder, Mack was 19 and pregnant with Stella. Her daughter spent her first two years of life in prison with her mother, until she was taken to be cared for by one of Mack's friends.

She was initially sentenced to 10 years in prison in Indonesia, but was released after seven years and two months for good behavior. Her ex-boyfriend, Schaefer, was sentenced to 18 years and remains incarcerated. He has since been hospitalised with Covid-19 and tuberculosis.

Stella was brought to meet her mother at the airport. She had been staying with a friend of Mack's until her release.

According to The Daily Mail , the head of Bali's Law and Human Rights Ministry, Jamaruli Manihuruk,claimed Mack wanted to try to leave her daughter in Bali, but her request was ultimately denied.

"She can't leave her daughter," he said.

According to Mack's attorney, she wanted to keep Mack in Indonesia to shield her from US media attention – and from her crime.

“I am fearful and nervous of returning to Chicago. I'm not worried about the idea that people cannot understand the tragedy for my sake. But I'm nervous for [my daughter] Stella,” she told The New York Post . “I'm scared that if she comes back to the States with me, she will be exposed to what happened.”

She said she did not want “anyone shoving a camera into Stella's face” and hoped to “protect Stella from that trauma”.

Despite her pleas, she was forced to take Stella due to requirements by Indonesian law.

“Minors must be accompanied by their mothers when their mothers are deported. There is no policy that allows a mother to leave her underage child here,” a senior Bali official said.

Mack will resettle in her hometown of Chicago.

Comments / 7

Related
International Business Times

Mother Of Woman Whose Body Was Raped In Mortuary By Necrophile Speaks Out

A U.K. mother was arrested after she took a knife and rushed to a London police station to "punish" the necrophile who raped the body of her daughter. David Fuller, 67, pleaded guilty last week to killing Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, nearly 35 years ago. He also admitted 44 charges in relation to necrophilia involving women and girls aged between 9 and 100 in morgues in Sussex and Kent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Suitcase#Murder#American#Bali#The Daily Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Fox News

Friend of slain Chicago socialite fears Heather Mack's young daughter will be used as pawn for profit

A longtime friend of murdered Chicago socialite Sheila von Wiese-Mack is reacting after Bali "suitcase killer" Heather Mack pleaded not guilty to new federal charges Wednesday, as he describes the need to form a "Stella Protection Program" to shield Heather’s six-year-old Indonesian-prison-born daughter from being used as a pawn for profit upon her arrival to the United States.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former Nasa executive found guilty of ‘executing’ Black neighbour in shocking doorbell footage

A former Nasa executive who was feuding with his next-door neighbours has been found guilty of murdering one of them in what prosecutors described as “an execution”.Michael Hetle, 54, claimed he acted in self-defence when he rapidly fired seven shots into 24-year-old Javon Prather on his doorstep in March 2020 following a mundane fight earlier in the day, saying he believed the younger man was armed.But a jury in Fairfax, Virginia rejected that argument after watching video from a Ring doorbell camera showing the former police officer opening his door and immediately shooting the unarmed Prather at point-blank range...
PUBLIC SAFETY
allthatsinteresting.com

A Kenyan Serial Killer Was Beaten To Death By A Mob After Admitting To Slaughtering 10 Children And Drinking Their Blood

Described as both a beast and a vampire by authorities, Masten Milimo Wanjala began strangling children when he was 16. After drinking their blood, he dumped their bodies around town. When Masten Milimo Wanjala escaped their custody, police in Nairobi, Kenya, were alarmed. Described as a “bloodthirsty vampire,” the 20-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

Man who stabbed 21 Savage’s brother to death sentenced in London

A man who fatally stabbed the brother of rapper 21 Savage was sentenced this week to 10 years in prison. The crime occurred last year on Nov. 22 in Brixton, London. According to the Daily Beast, 21 Savage’s 27-year-old brother Terrell Davis-Emmons got into a confrontation with Tyrece Fuller as he was going to run errands for his grandmother. Both men pulled out their knives after an argument but Davis-Emmons put his machete back into its sheath and that’s when Fuller stabbed him with a six-inch blade.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

328K+
Followers
131K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy