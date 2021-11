As the holiday season approaches, there are so many traditions that my family and I look forward to every year. But the one that tops my entire family’s Christmas list is the annual homeless shelter holiday gift bag donations drive we head up. It’s the event that my kiddos have always known to be a part of the Christmas season and to me, it’s the most important way to celebrate this time of year: with giving, with helping, with showing love and practicing kindness.

ADVOCACY ・ 14 DAYS AGO