World Economic Forum postpones China event due to COVID-19

Geneva [Switzerland], October 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The coronavirus pandemic will come to an end when all the countries start using the available health tools effectively, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says. "The pandemic will end when the world chooses to end it. It is in our...
Starbucks reported a jump in quarterly earnings Thursday following higher sales in the United States and some overseas markets, but China sales were hit by the latest Covid-19 wave. But the company's operations in China took a hit during the quarter ending October 3 as Starbucks there faced local restrictions on movement and required health protocols due to Covid-19.
Farms and ranches spreading from roads in the state of Rondônia in the Brazilian Amazon. NASA Earth ObservatoryProtecting the world's forests is crucial for combatting climate change, but agreeing on how to do so is tricky.
PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised speech that the rise in COVID-19 incidence rates and in Covid hospitalisation data was alarming and called on all citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible. (Reporting by GV De Clercq)
TOKYO (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc has applied for approval from Japan’s health ministry to use COVID-19 vaccines on children aged 5 to 11, it said in a statement released on Wednesday. Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine, developed in partnership with BioNTech, was the first COVID-19 vaccine approved for Japan’s general public in...
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese startup Gaussian Robotics said on Wednesday it has raised 1.2 billion yuan ($188 million) from investors including Capital Today, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Meituan and others. Founded in 2013, Gaussian Robotics makes delivery and cleaning robots for hotels and offices. It did not disclose its valuation...
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany reported a record 50,196 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, the fourth day in a row it has posted a fresh daily high, as a wave of COVID-19 infections sweeps the country. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 4.89 million and total deaths...
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Thursday reported 1,237 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, close to a record one-day toll recorded the previous day, amid a nationwide surge in cases. The government coronavirus task force said it had recorded 40,759 new infections nationwide, down from a record tally of...
BEIJING (Reuters) – Longi Green Tech, the world’s biggest monocrystalline silicon solar maker, is looking to set up more manufacturing plants overseas, aiming to seize a bigger market share and avoid hefty U.S. import tariffs. The Xi’an-headquartered Longji Green Technology Co has two offshore plants in Malaysia and Vietnam, accounting...
China and the United States on Wednesday vowed to work together to accelerate climate action this decade, separately announcing a surprise pact on global warming, which is already causing disasters across the world.
The joint declaration came as the crunch COP26 summit in Glasgow entered its pivotal final days, with negotiators wrestling over ways to limit global warming to 1.5-2 degrees Celsius compared to preindustrial levels.
"This document contains strong statements about the alarming science, the emissions gap, and the urgent need to accelerate action to close that gap," US special envoy John Kerry told reporters.
"It commits to a series of important actions now this decade when it is needed."
Two German companies were exposed by German broadcaster ARD, and the Daily Welt am Sonntag to be supplying Chinese warship components were rapped by the UK. Their business was called illegal, and they should not make these components for Beijing's naval ships. Relations between China and Brussels are not perfect,...
Dubai-based ports operator DP World says COVID-19, supply chain disruptions and geopolitical uncertainty could continue to hinder global economic recovery. DP World announced this week it handled 58.4 million TEU across its global portfolio of container terminals in the first 9 months of 2021, with gross container volumes increasing by 11.9% year-on-year.
Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
Young people living in Pacific Rim countries want to see more ambition from their leaders when it comes to tackling climate change and to see money devoted to a shared fund to prepare for future pandemics
The World Economic Article advises companies to integrate blockchain technology, writing about “middleware” such as Chainlink (LINK). While there remains a general assumption that blockchain technology is still in its early stages, in reality, it is already entering the early phase of majority adoption, especially by the finance industry. Recalling the massive digital transformation propelled by the internet, many forward-thinking enterprises in the finance sector and beyond are already taking important steps to become blockchain-ready.
As Covid-19 wreaked havoc around the world last year, the 39-year-old son of an Indian billionaire was laying the groundwork for a plan he hoped would eventually end the pandemic. Adar Poonawalla — the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine maker — pumped hundreds of...
Comments / 0