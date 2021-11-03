CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canelo Alvarez will stop Caleb Plant inside nine rounds, Eddie Hearn claims

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Eddie Hearn has claimed that Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will stop Caleb Plant inside nine rounds when the rivals go head-to-head this Saturday.

Canelo puts his WBA, WBC and WBO titles on the line, while Plant’s IBF belt is up for grabs in the super middleweight unification bout .

The build-up between the two has become personal in recent weeks, with undefeated American Plant mentioning the 2018 incident in which his Mexican opponent tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol.

It means Saturday’s clash in Las Vegas has an added edge.

“I think it’s a tough fight,” promoter Hearn, who works with Canelo, told Pro Boxing Fans .

“But, if you ask Canelo, he doesn’t [think so]. His confidence is unbelievable. You can perceive it to be arrogance.

“I remember talking to him about Callum Smith, about Billy Joe Saunders and I was talking those guys up to him in a one-to-one conversation and he just looked at me like I was mad.

“I think it’s going to be a tough fight, but I do see Canelo Alvarez stopping him. He says inside eight, I just give myself one more just in case, inside nine rounds.”

