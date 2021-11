Nov. 4. The first sign that an upset in Cornelius was a real possibility occurred shortly after 7:30 on Election Night when Early Voting results showed the challengers ahead, led by former Commissioner Dave Gilroy. Up until that time, there had been speculation that residents were unhappy with the incumbents, but as the precinct results came in, it became clear that this unhappiness was being translated into votes for the challengers.

