Graduate, Professional Student Association at Penn State outlines rights of Milo Yiannopoulos protestors

Kathleen "Katie" Palmer is a current graduate student in the M.S. in Clinical Mental Health Counseling program at Hood College. Before Hood, she attended The Catholic University of America, where she graduated with a B.A. in Psychology, minoring in Theology & Religious Studies. Katie is also the chapter representative and club president for the Division 18: Psychologists in Public Service and Division 19: Society for Military Psychology clubs at Hood. Katie currently works as an intern at Kolmac Outpatient Recovery in Gaithersburg, MD. Over the past five years, she has presented her research at multiple conferences, including the 2019 APA Conference, the Division 19: Society for Military Psychology 2019 Summit and Hood’s 2021 Three-Minute Thesis (3MT) Competition. Most recently, Katie presented Maryland Counseling Association’s Fall 2021 Conference.

FREDERICK, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO