A doctor’s advice for parents concerned over recommended COVID-19 vaccine for young kids

By David Caraccio
Sacramento Bee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the CDC now recommending Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old, some parents may still be concerned. The recommendation came Tuesday after the...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 9

guest
7d ago

As the FDA has said on record “we’ll see how it goes” and how kids handle the vaccine 🤦‍♀️ That statement is alarming. I’d like to see the list of these Drs or FDA/CDC on what the benefits of the shots are and what the risks are. I know when I’m making a list the risks out weigh the benefits. I come out with way more risks…with the risks just being current since we have no idea of long term effects.

Reply
5
Brandon FJB
7d ago

The risks are very serious in these vaccines. A statement like “the benefits outweigh the risks” is very arbitrary. The risk isn’t worth it.

Reply
5
Michael Collins
7d ago

The CDC clinical considerations say, 'Since April 2021, increased cases of myocarditis and pericarditis have been reported in the U.S. after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna), ****particularly in adolescents and young adults.' *****Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis is inflammation of the lining outside the heart.

Reply
2
