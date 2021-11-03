There’s A Gourmet Gas Station In Wyoming And You’ve Got To Stop In

Bodega is the most interesting place in Jackson Hole. Not only is it a gas station, but when you step inside, you’ll be whisked away to the world of gourmet goodies, foods, and everything you need to make your trip to Wyoming’s tourism hot-spot an elegant one without breaking the bank.

This gourmet gas station is the first of its kind! You won't find old taquitos rolling under a heat lamp here, and it's sure to make you rethink your definition of gas station food.

While it doesn't look all that different from the outside...

... when you walk through the doors, you'll be blown away.

Lots of people think of Boedga as a bottle stop, first and foremost. While they do have an amazing selection of wine, the real secret is to shop the rest of the store to grab everything you need for a dreamy charcuterie board.

There is always a broad selection of gourmet cheeses, from hard sheeps cheeses to soft and flavorful goat cheese. No matter your preference, you'll find it here.

Come say hi to the butcher and take a peek at all that's offered over here.

Wyoming is known for amazing game meat, and you'll find bison, elk, and venison in with the usual pork and beef products.

When the winter winds blow, grab a container of homemade soup to keep you warm!

Bodega also offers a bar where you can sit down and enjoy a bite to eat along with a drink. What a fun idea!

There are frequently food trucks here, too, so it's a one-stop-shop for anyone rolling into town.

Learn more on the Bodega Jackson Hole website, here.