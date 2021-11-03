CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula elects Municipal Court judges

By MTN News
 7 days ago
A bill signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte earlier this year now requires elections for all municipal court judges.

Missoula currently has one elected judge and two part-time assistant judges. Now in the past, the one elected judge had the authority to appoint the two part-time judges.

But Senate Bill 127 eliminates the ability of a municipal court judge to appoint part-time assistant judges. With current Municipal Court Judge Kathleen Jenks retiring that left three full-time municipal court judge openings.

Starting with Missoula Municipal Court Judge Department 1 Jennifer Streano and Sam Warren were vying for Jenks' open seat. Streano had a comfortable lead, on her way to victory,

For Municipal Court Judge Department 2, Eli Parker was an easy winner over Thorin Geist for judgeship and for Department 3, Jacob Coolidge grabbed 61% of the vote to defeat Ethan Lerman.

Election results Nov. 2, 2021 (unofficial)

Voters had their voices heard on Tuesday. It's probably one of the biggest races in Western Montana with incumbent John Engen being challenged by Jacob Elder for Missoula mayor. Tuesday night's unofficial results show Engen has won another term with a lead of a few thousand votes.
Judges needed for Missoula Speech and Debate tournament

Sentinel High School will be playing host to a regional Speech and Debate tournament later this month and they are putting out a call for judges. Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) is hosting the event which is set for Nov. 12 and Nov. 13. It will feature high schools from all over Western Montana.
