CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Pandemic, politics drive Xi's absence from global talks

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sK1kb_0clOIWQ800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YtMl6_0clOIWQ800

This week's global climate talks in Scotland and the recent G-20 summit in Rome aren't the only international meetings that China 's leader has not attended in person. Xi Jinping hasn't left China in nearly 22 months, since January 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic first exploded.

His absence drew criticism from U.S. President Joe Biden and questions about China’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. China, the world’s biggest emitter, has pledged to begin reducing its output by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2060. The U.S. and others have urged China to advance those goals, but it has balked so far.

“We made our promises and we honor our promises with actions,” China climate envoy Xie Zhenhua said in Glasgow, blaming America's now-reversed withdrawal from the Paris climate accord under former President Donald Trump for a “wasted five years" in tackling climate change.

China may not be ready to offer any new initiatives on climate, but Xi’s non-appearance also reflects the ruling Communist Party's zero tolerance approach to controlling the coronavirus . After being the first country overwhelmed with the disease in early 2019, it has stamped out its reappearances with strict lockdowns, quarantines and travel restrictions.

The government has gone to great lengths to protect Xi and other leaders from COVID-19. He has met other world leaders and attended global meetings, but only by video link from China. Xi doesn’t normally give news conferences, but other leaders such as Premier Li Keqiang have met with the media only by video, and even then, journalists have had to test negative for COVID-19 to participate remotely.

Xi last left China in January 2020 for a trip to neighboring Myanmar. That was shortly before the outbreak, first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, started to spread widely worldwide. China has come under pressure from the U.S. and others to reveal more information about the origin of the pandemic and has been accused of mismanaging the initial outbreak and then seeking to cover up its mistakes.

The pandemic has given Xi a convenient excuse not to travel at a time when China faces heavy criticism of its policies toward Muslims in its Xinjiang region and its crackdown on individual rights in Hong Kong. Chinese leaders are extremely image conscious and Xi's public appearances are carefully choreographed to avoid potentially embarrassing confrontations.

His current stay-at-home approach contrasts with a formerly heavy travel schedule that took him across continents as he tried to boost China's international profile. First lady Peng Liyuan, an accomplished musician, was often on hand to add a bit of glamor and a human touch.

He met with the then-Japanese emperor in Tokyo, rode a gilded carriage with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and paid a visit to North Korea’s capital that included a ride through city streets lined by tens of thousands of cheering citizens.

Such travels have underscored a more assertive foreign policy under Xi, as the world's second-largest economy seeks to extend its influence beyond East Asia with his signature “Belt and Road" overseas infrastructure investment program.

Xi isn't alone in skipping the meetings in Rome and Glasgow. Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose country has aligned with China in opposing U.S. influence in world affairs, also remained at home.

“I think it’s been a big mistake, quite frankly, for China, with respect to China not showing up," Biden said Monday at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

Responding to the U.S. president's remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Wednesday that China's response to climate change is concrete, pointing to recent achievements in reforestation and renewable energy.

Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing, said that friction in bilateral relations is complicating cooperation between the two countries on climate change.

Biden has taken the Glasgow climate meeting as “an important occasion for China and the U.S. to compete for global influence, ideology and image," said Shi, who attributed Xi's absence to China's zero tolerance approach to dealing with the pandemic.

Xi has remained in contact with foreign heads of state through virtual meetings, said Zhao Kejin, who teaches international relations at Beijing's Tsinghua University.

The U.S. wants Chinese cooperation in responding to climate change, but Beijing is looking for changes in U.S. policy, including its support for the self-governing island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, Zhao said.

“This result was produced by the U.S. failing to integrate ties with China into its overall multilateral relationships," Zhao said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday that Xi's absence “doesn’t mean the Chinese are not engaging” in the fight against climate change, but added that he wants China to do more to slash carbon emissions. He told reporters that China had made a substantial commitment and praised Beijing’s decision to end financing for overseas coal plants, though not yet at home.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Taiwan report on state of defence against China says island faces ‘grave’ existential threat

Taiwan faces a "grave" military threat from China, whose armed forces are capable of blockading the island's harbours and airports, the Taiwanese defence ministry said on Tuesday.In a biennial military report, the defence ministry outlined how Beijing has allegedly launched "grey zone" warfare — a tactic aimed at subduing a nation through exhaustion, stopping short of an actual war. Taiwan cited 554 "intrusions" by Chinese warplanes into its southwestern theatre of air defence identification zone between September 2020 and the end of August this year, as well as speedboats ramming its coast guard vessels.Earlier in October Taiwan's defence minister Chiu...
POLITICS
erienewsnow.com

Covid-19 vaccine debate takes a strange turn

The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Slate

Will China Really Invade Taiwan?

In March, Adm. Philip Davidson, the outgoing commander of U.S. military forces in the Pacific, told a Senate panel that China posed a “manifest” threat of invading Taiwan “in the next six years.”. No senior official had ever issued such a specific or urgent warning about the fate of the...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Li Keqiang
Person
Peng Liyuan
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Examiner

Pass the Arm Taiwan Act

Taiwan is in trouble. With Taiwan may go the freedom of Asia and beyond. Recently proposed U.S. legislation seeks to deter the growing Chinese threat to invade the island democracy. The Arm Taiwan Act of 2021, introduced by Sen. Josh Hawley, lays out a plan to strengthen Taiwan’s defenses. Hawley says the bill "will ensure [that] Taiwan has the asymmetric defenses it needs to deter a Chinese invasion — so long as Taiwan is prepared to make the difficult choices required to defend itself in the hard years ahead."
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communist Party#Chinese
AFP

China's Xi warns of 'Cold War-era' tensions in Asia-Pacific

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned on Thursday against a return to Cold War-era tensions in the Asia-Pacific, urging greater cooperation on pandemic recovery and climate change. Amid growing tensions with the United States over Taiwan, partially offset by a surprise deal between Beijing and Washington on climate, Xi said all countries in the region must work together on joint challenges. "Attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles on geo-political grounds are bound to fail," he told a virtual business conference on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. "The Asia-Pacific region cannot and should not relapse into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era."
POLITICS
AFP

Top Chinese Communist Party meeting set to seal Xi's legacy

Top Communist Party leaders will wrap up a key meeting in Beijing on Thursday that is expected to cement President Xi Jinping's legacy in Chinese history books. Xi, the uncontested leader of the world's most populous nation, has been heading a pivotal plenary of the ruling party's top figures since Monday, gathering some 400 Communist Party elite in the Chinese capital.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
International Relations
AFP

Ahead of China talks, US says goal to prevent Taiwan invasion

The United States vowed Wednesday to support Taiwan in hopes of preventing a Chinese invasion, standing firm ahead of long-awaited talks between leaders Joe Biden and Xi Jinping even as the powers reached a surprise agreement on climate. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the two presidents, who have not met in person since Biden's election, will hold virtual talks "soon" amid reports the planned meeting will take place as soon as next week. Tensions have soared between the world's two largest economies, in particular over Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by China which last month made a record number of air incursions near the island. "We will make sure that Taiwan has the means to defend itself because the purpose here is never to get to that point where anyone is actually trying to disrupt the status quo by force," Blinken told an event hosted by The New York Times.
FOREIGN POLICY
TheConversationAU

China's sixth plenum will consolidate Xi Jinping's power and chart the country's ambitions for the next 5 years

History is weighing heavily on a hotel in the western suburbs of Beijing this week, as the 300 members of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party chart a course for China’s next five-year political cycle. Not least of the tasks before the ruling Communist elite will be to endorse the consolidation of Xi Jinping’s position as China’s most powerful leader, certainly since Deng Xiaoping and possibly since Mao Zedong himself. Those deliberations will be rubber-stamped at the 20th National Party Congress to be held next year. Over the next few days, world attention will turn towards Xi’s anointing, and resolutions of...
CHINA
The Independent

US calls on China to release Wuhan journalist who investigated Covid response

The US government expressed its concerns about the deteriorating health condition of detained Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan and urged Beijing to release her.Ms Zhang was sentenced to four years in prison for her on-ground reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.“We have repeatedly expressed our serious concerns about the arbitrary nature of her detention and her mistreatment during it. We reiterate our call to the PRC [ People’s Republic of China] for her immediate and unconditional release,” US state department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Monday.She has been on an intermittent hunger strike since her detention in May...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

'We are a country': Taiwanese embrace distinct identity

Ken Young and Kylie Wang, hosts of a popular daily news podcast, say they feel Taiwanese and not Chinese -- a belief shared by many young people on the self-ruled island. "We want to protect the right to love our democracy, our freedom," podcast host Wang said.  
CHINA
AFP

New Zealand's APEC host Ardern calls for 'bold' climate action

Pacific Rim trade and foreign ministers agreed to push for a freeze on fossil fuel subsidies at a virtual summit Wednesday but host Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand said more "bold" action on climate change was needed. Ministers from the 21-nation Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group met online to discuss their Covid-19 response ahead of a meeting of national leaders on Saturday including US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. New Zealand Trade Minister Damien O'Connor said highlights included a plan to voluntarily freeze fossil fuel subsidies and commitments to liberalise tariffs on vaccines and other pandemic medical supplies. Ardern hailed the move on fossil fuel subsidies, saying it had the potential to divert billions of dollars from a heavily polluting sector into green technology.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

APEC leaders meeting to chart path forward from pandemic

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will have a rare virtual encounter this week as they gather online with other Pacific Rim leaders to chart a path to recovery out of the crisis brought on by the pandemic. New Zealand is hosting this year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, which culminates in a leader's meeting on Saturday. Continued outbreaks of the coronavirus and related travel restrictions have confined the meeting to the virtual realm for a second straight year. As usual, the 21 APEC members will be seeking areas where members can cooperate on easing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

444K+
Followers
113K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy