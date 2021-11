Headlines of drug busts, murders and assaults at hotels along the Route 1 corridor have plastered the news for some time now. From one man who threw gasoline on his girlfriend while she had a lit cigarette in hand at the Lincoln Motel in 2016, to a former Philadelphia police officer who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in 2013, also at the Lincoln, not to mention regularly-occurring drug deals, crime has ravaged these establishments for years.

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO