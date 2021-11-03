Georgetown College president fired after employee alleges sexual assault

Less than a day after an employee accused him of sexual assault, the president of Georgetown College, a private, Christian liberal arts school in Kentucky, has been expelled.

William Jones was fired after a vote by the board of trustees, the school announced Tuesday.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was granted an emergency protective order against Jones after she accused him of assaulting her during an out-of-state work trip, according to LEX18.

No other details were made public.

The statement from the school also mentioned allegations of “inappropriate behavior with another female College employee” and “other conduct in violation of Jones’s employment agreement” that were presented Sunday. By Monday morning, the board had voted.

“Georgetown College does not tolerate violence or misuse of authority. We hold our administrators, students and faculty to the highest standards of moral and ethical conduct. We are surprised and deeply disappointed by what we have learned,” Robert Mills, the Chairman of the Georgetown College Board of Trustees, said in a statement.

“We will support the members of our Georgetown College family who are directly impacted, and we will work cooperatively with ongoing or any future investigations.”

Dr. Rosemary Allen, the school’s provost, has been named acting president.

Jones was hired in 2019 after three years as president of Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas.