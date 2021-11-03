CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Dickens Christmas Parade float contest

Lebanon Enterprise
 8 days ago

The 2021 Dickens Christmas is set for Friday, Nov. 26,...

www.lebanonenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
shoredailynews.com

Christmas Parade to return to Chincoteague

Chincoteague Island, VA: Chincoteague Island will host the 41st Annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade on December 4, 2021 (inclement weather date Friday, December 10) with a new start time of 6:00 p.m. The parade will feature fire trucks and rescue units from as far away as Delaware and Maryland, beautiful equestrian groups, decorated boats, shiny classic cars, marching units of all ages, and floats of all descriptions. This year’s theme, “A Season of Thankfulness”, reminds us to celebrate people, community, and memories that have brought us safety, comfort and LOVE. Gather your friends and family to enter the parade or just come to watch. Begin your holidays here on the islands enjoying nature trails, walking the quiet beach, shopping in quaint galleries and boutiques, and feasting on bounties of the sea at our fabulous eateries and casual dining restaurants. Enjoy the Artist Studio Tour & Sale at the Annex located at 4076 Main Street from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. before the parade. It is presented by the Chincoteague Homes for the Holidays and Hollyhocks on Main.
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

2nd Annual Buladean Christmas Parade

Join us for the 2nd Annual Buladean Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 4th at 2 pm. The parade will begin at the Community Center, turn up Hughes Gap, across Perkins Lane, and back down Blevins Branch and ends at the Community Center. Brings the kids to meet Santa, enjoy some hot chocolate and parade fun! To enter into the parade, visit the Buladean Community Foundation Facebook page and use the link provided. Parade entries are free and each entry must be decorated with Christmas. Call 404-432-2548 for further information.
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas
Lebanon Democrat

Applications being accepted for Christmas parade

Applications for entries into the annual Christmas Parade in Lafayette are now being accepted by the Macon County Chamber of Commerce. This year’s parade will be held Dec. 4 at 1 p.m., with the theme of this year’s parade being “A Storybook Christmas.”. Cost for large business floats this year...
MACON COUNTY, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Hernando Dickens of a Christmas will feature all kinds of new events

The forecast calls for snow this weekend - at least in Hernando on the Courthouse Square as the city gets ready to kick off its popular Dickens of a Christmas festival. Visitors will be transported back in time to Charles Dickens holiday classic “A Christmas Carol” and the Victorian era as they enjoy holiday shopping at local businesses, a farmers market, pictures with Santa, carriage rides, period dancing, arts and crafts, and new this year, an outdoor skating rink.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wvgazettemail.com

Communities preparing for Christmas parades

It’s already beginning to look a little like Christmas, nearly everywhere you go throughout Kanawha County communities. While Halloween just happened this past weekend and Thanksgiving draws near in a few short weeks, some Metro area cities and towns are already getting the jump on their Christmas holiday programs, particularly to give potential participants notice to join in the festivities.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
News Break
Politics
Atlantic City Press

Vineland seeks participants for Christmas parade

VINELAND — Main Street Vineland is seeking vendors, sponsors and volunteers for its annual Christmas parade. The parade, an annual tradition, will take place 5 p.m. Nov. 27. Sponsors for this year include Friends of Michael Testa Jr. for State Senate, Newfield National Bank and Lidl. The theme will be...
VINELAND, NJ
Time Out Global

A guide to the Hollywood Christmas Parade 2021

And the countdown to Christmas begins! There are little markers in L.A. that let us know that one of the most exciting times of the year is soon approaching: Christmas lights being lit, holiday music on the radio and the Hollywood Christmas Parade. Every year, thousands of Angelenos don their most festive apparel (still too tight from Thanksgiving dinner) and head to the Hollywood Walk of Fame as it’s transformed into a winter sort-of-wonderland. Here’s everything you need to know about the Hollywood Christmas Parade.
CELEBRATIONS
Classic Rock 105.1

Veterans to Ride in Sonic Christmas Parade

The 2021 Sonic Christmas Parade is inviting all veterans to take part in this year's event. It will roll on December 5th with floats, marching bands, dance teams, Santa, and lots of throws. Again this year the parade will be honoring the veterans of our United States Armed Forces. The parade will roll out at 1pm.
LAFAYETTE, LA
whopam.com

Details released on Elkton Christmas parade

Details have been announced on this year’s Christmas in Elkton and Elkton Christmas parade. Officials at the Todd County Welcome Center say Christmas in Elkton will be celebrated this year on Saturday, December 11. Several local businesses will have open house, special sales, refreshments, and other activities throughout the day...
ELKTON, KY
wabi.tv

Volunteers planning Christmas Parade in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One man is trying to make sure Bangor will have a Christmas parade this year. Matt Campbell has submitted an event permit application with the Bangor Parks and Rec department to put on the Greater Bangor Christmas Parade. Campbell, who grew up in the Queen City,...
BANGOR, ME
Nashville Parent

Applications Available for Murfreesboro Christmas Parade

Applications are now available online for the Murfreesboro Christmas Parade which will be held Sunday, December 12. This year the event will be co-hosted by WGNS Radio along with the City of Murfreesboro. “We are excited to partner with WGNS this year to bring the sights and sounds of Christmas...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Christmas parade is canceled

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Due to a number of reasons including raising costs and lack of volunteers, this year’s Christmas parade in Owensboro has been canceled. Owensboro-Daviess Co. Christmas Parade Assoc. made the announcement on Facebook. An enormous amount of work and planning goes into an event like the annual Christmas Parade. Following a tradition […]
OWENSBORO, KY
soconews.org

Halloween Parade Floats Through Cloverdale, Oct. 30

On Saturday evening, Oct. 30, Cloverdale community members came downtown for a Halloween parade. A handful of businesses, organizations and people put together floats for this year's parade, heading from Jefferson School down Cloverdale Boulevard, throwing candy to kids along the way.
CELEBRATIONS
365thingsinhouston.com

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol at Alley Theatre

Alley Theatre presents a new, live production of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday tale, A Christmas Carol, at its Downtown theater. A highly inventive adaptation of the Dickens classic pared down to its essential elements. A resident company of actors assemble to perform a new production of the heartwarming Christmas story. When...
PERFORMING ARTS
supertalk929.com

Float registration for Johnson City Christmas Parade open now; parade happens Dec. 4

Johnson City officials say the city’s Christmas parade will happen the first week of December, and the Blue Plum organization will host. Officials say they are pleased to host this Christmas parade again, after taking a year off due to the pandemic. This year’s theme is “The Nutcracker”, and registration for floats is open now.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy