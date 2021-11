The new Messages feature, meanwhile, is meant to allow parents to play a more active and informed role when it comes to helping their children learn to navigate online communication. Messages will be able to use on-device machine learning to analyze image attachments and determine if a photo being shared is sexually explicit. This technology does not require Apple to access or read the child’s private communications, as all the processing happens on the device. It’s a Family Sharing feature for parents to opt in.

