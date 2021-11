The dynamic duo of sisters, Samantha and Skylar Schneider, are back together with L39ION of Los Angeles as the US team amps up its women’s roster for 2022. The Schneiders have been a tandem in road racing since 2013 when both were part of Team TIBCO - To the Top. Skylar began as a junior that season at 14 years of age, while Samantha, eight years her senior, was in her fourth year with the US Continental team. The sisters raced off and on together with several trade teams and the US National team over the years, but split in 2018 when Skylar signed for three years at the Women’s WorldTour level with Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team.

