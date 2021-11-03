CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Hugo Lloris: Spurs need to make the most of chance to work under Antonio Conte

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=240hsJ_0clOGHDD00

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris says his side have a “great opportunity to work under one of the greatest managers of the last few years” in Antonio Conte but demands they make it count.

Conte has been appointed following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo, which came after just four months at the helm.

The Portuguese is the third manager to be sacked at the north London club in the last two years, following Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho, and on each occasion Lloris has spoken about a lack of commitment in the squad.

TODO: define component type factbox

Given their slump in recent years, the appointment of Conte – regarded as one of the top coaches in the world – is a real coup and has raised expectations that Spurs could challenge for honours as they did under Pochettino.

But Lloris has told his team-mates to get on board and show their commitment.

“He is very ambitious and he believes in all the players in the dressing room,” Lloris said. “He will give his best to help the club to improve and to give a proper structure to the team.

“Then as players we need to demand more from each other. We need to show more responsibility for the clubs and fans.

“It is a great opportunity to work under one of the greatest managers of the last few years. Now is not the time for words. It is time to work.

“It is time to believe again in ourselves, our team and in our club. Step by step we will try to improve and reach the level that we should.

“The club showed the right direction. There is a lot of ambition for Tottenham and they try to provide the best towards the players. But the players need to show their responsibility and they need to show their commitment.

“It is about finding the right connection together.

It is a great opportunity to work under one of the greatest managers of the last few years. Now is not the time for words. It is time to work

“Even if the message of Antonio Conte is very clear and very simple. Now it is all about teamwork and performances.

“As I’ve said it’s a massive opportunity for us, to work under that kind of manager but when you have the opportunity, you have to take it and you have to give your best.

“And all together, step by step, we’re going to try to reach the level that has to be ours. And hopefully we are going to have better days ahead of us.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Harry Kane looking forward to working with new Spurs boss Antonio Conte

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is excited at the prospect of working with Antonio Conte and says the Italian’s appointment shows “great ambition”. Conte was named as Spurs’ new head coach earlier this week following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo and won his first game in charge on Thursday as they beat Vitesse Arnhem 3-2 in the Europa Conference League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Ringer

Nuno Espírito Santo Leaves Spurs, and Antonio Conte Arrives?

Musa and Ryan were recording as news broke that Nuno Espírito Santo had been sacked as Spurs coach, so that’s where they begin this week (06:11). They discuss how the club has gotten here since the high of the Champions League final in 2019 and what’s next, with Antonio Conte’s appointment on the horizon. Next, it’s on to Serie A, where Milan beat Roma at the Stadio Olimpico to stay level on points with Napoli (23:10), then to La Liga (34:14), and then to Bundesliga (40:16).
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Antonio Conte
punditarena.com

Dimitar Berbatov explains how he thinks Antonio Conte will get on at Spurs

Dimitar Berbatov has offered an interesting take on Antonio Conte taking over at Spurs. Former Spurs hero Dimitar Berbatov has claimed that Antonio Conte will bring a ‘disciplinarian-approach’ to Tottenham Hotspur as the Italian gets set to take over the reins of the job in North London. Conte’s impending appointment...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Revive Harry Kane, solve the midfield conundrum and decide if Hugo Lloris is his long-term No 1 - five problems Antonio Conte HAS to solve after taking over as Tottenham's new manager

There will be no honeymoon period for Antonio Conte, he knows he has to hit the ground running. With Champions League football at stake, the new Tottenham boss needs Premier League points, and he needs them immediately. Here, Sportsmail looks at the issues Conte must address during his opening few...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

His conundrum in midfield, a plan for January and is captain Hugo Lloris his long-term No 1? Five problems Antonio Conte HAS to solve after taking over as Tottenham's new manager

There will be no Spurs honeymoon period for Antonio Conte. He must hit the ground running with Champions League football at stake for Tottenham Hotspur. Sportsmail looks at the issues he must address in his opening weeks. REVIVING HARRY KANE. Kane’s barren spell was a significant factor in Nuno Espirito...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Manchester United Fans hilariously react to Spurs hiring Antonio Conte

Amid Manchester United’s struggles, many fans called for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal from the club and sought the best available manager in the market at that time. However, Tottenham Hotspur sacked Nuno Espirito Santo after a horrendous start and appointed Antonio Conte, the manager rumored to join United. This turn of events sparked hilarious reactions from the Manchester United faithful.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spurs#Tottenham#Portuguese#Todo#Factbox
The Guardian

‘Every session matters’: Lloris sends message to Spurs after Conte’s arrival

Hugo Lloris has called for unity and commitment in the Tottenham dressing room as he urged his teammates to seize the opportunity of working under Antonio Conte. The captain wanted to look ahead and there is little doubt that the arrival of Conte as the manager has energised the club after the damp squib that was the 17-game tenure of Nuno Espírito Santo. Spurs face Vitesse at home in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night and the club remain confident that Conte’s work permit will come through in time for him to take charge. It had not been processed by close of business on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Antonio Conte is the 'rocket' that Spurs need, Rio Ferdinand insists as Man United legend says Italian's style of 'ruling with an iron fist' will benefit beleaguered North Londoners

Rio Ferdinand believes Antonio Conte is the 'rocket' that Tottenham Hotspur need as the Manchester United legend insisted that the North Londoners need a coach who 'rules with an iron fist'. Tottenham's 3-0 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday was the final straw as Daniel Levy gave Nuno Espirito Santo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Antonio Conte Has Been Appointed As Spurs Manager Until 2023

Antonio Conte has been appointed as Spurs' new manager, the club have confirmed. On Monday morning, after the 3-0 defeat to Manchester United left them in ninth place, Spurs parted company with Nuno Espirito Santo just four months after hiring him. And Chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football...
PREMIER LEAGUE
sounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: Antonio Conte takes over Spurs after all

David Beckham appointed his old friend as his team’s coach. The results so far have not been promising. Phil Neville has everything to prove after Inter Miami’s rough season | The Guardian. Vancouver Whitecaps head Axel Schuster insists he has the authority to remove fellow executives if he feels that’s...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

How could Tottenham line up under Antonio Conte?

With Antonio Conte expected to become the new Tottenham manager, how could Spurs line up under the Italian coach?. There’s no doubting that Tottenham have some quality players in their squad but since Mauricio Pochettino left both Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo have struggled to find the right balance.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Antonio Conte is in London, expected to sign with Spurs imminently

It’s happening. According to multiple sources, Antonio Conte has landed in London and is currently at the Hotspur Way training center for the final round of negotiations. He is expected to agree to become Tottenham Hotspur’s next head coach, replacing Nuno Espirito Santo who was sacked earlier in the day.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Harry Kane is ON BOARD at Tottenham and is excited to work with elite boss Antonio Conte... as Italian meets Spurs squad and targets Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic in January

Tottenham expect Antonio Conte to receive the Government green light to take charge of his new club for the first time on Thursday night following his appointment as Nuno Espirito Santo’s successor on Tuesday. In a landmark day at the north London club that saw Conte sign an 18 month...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Antonio Conte to Tottenham: What will Spurs look like under the former Inter Milan and Chelsea manager?

Manchester United's 3-0 win over Spurs on Saturday was just the latest reminder of how a switch to a back three can shore up a side in need of some defensive stability. United had conceded nine goals in their previous two Premier League games, allowing their opponents a combined total of 19 shots on target. But at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the change of formation brought a first clean sheet since August.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham transfer news: Spurs set for a signing frenzy with Antonio Conte in charge

Antonio Conte is set to be appointed at Tottenham Hotspur manager, triggering a transfer frenzy from Spurs to kickstart a revolution, according to reports. Tottenham sacked Nuno Espirito Santo after just 10 Premier League games, with defeat at home to Manchester United the final straw for the Portuguese. Fans booed the side off the pitch in both halves and displeasure was clear - both towards star striker Harry Kane and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Harry Kane 'very excited' to work with Antonio Conte

Harry Kane is 'very excited' to begin working under Antonio Conte after the Italian was appointed Tottenham's new head coach on Tuesday. Conte succeeds Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked after just 17 games in charge, and becomes Spurs' third permanent boss in three years. The former Juventus and Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

New Spurs boss Antonio Conte makes bizarre Arsenal error on Instagram

Well, that is an embarrassing one from Antonio Conte. Antonio Conte’s first mishap as Spurs boss has come off the pitch, rather than on it, in a bizarre social media gaffe from the Italian boss. Conte was appointed as Spurs’ new boss earlier this week, taking over from Nuno Espirito...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

44K+
Followers
101K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy