CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Dutch police arrest 2 for selling fake vaccination proofs

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0clOGFRl00

Two doctor's assistants in Amsterdam have been arrested on suspicion of selling fake COVID-19 vaccination registrations, police in the Dutch capital said Wednesday.

Vaccination registrations are needed to get a COVID-19 pass that people have to show to get into bars and restaurants in the Netherlands.

The announcement came a day after the Dutch government said it is extending the use of COVID-19 passes to more public places starting Saturday, amid sharply rising infection rates and hospital admissions.

“Investigations show that the women helped dozens of people get a proof of vaccination without them having had a shot,” Amsterdam police said in a statement. The women allegedly were paid 500-1,000 euros ($580-1,160) for a vaccination certificate.

The women, aged 30 and 31, both worked in a general practitioner's practice in Amsterdam. Police said they discovered the fraud during an investigation into illicit drugs.

Police said they are continuing their investigation into people who bought a fake registration.

———

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs

Authorities in Bengaluru, India arrested actor Chekwume Malvin last month on suspicion of selling drugs. The acclaimed performer in the Indian film world was allegedly caught in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 250 milliliters of hashish oil, all in proximity of an old school campus in the city. In addition to criminal charges, Malvin may face consequences with his immigration status.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vaccinations#Illicit Drugs#Dutch#Ap
hot967.fm

Minneapolis Woman Arrested For Pulling Fake Gun On Trooper

A Minneapolis woman is in police custody after she was accused of pointing a fake gun at a trooper over the weekend in St. Paul. The 70-year-old suspect was arrested under the suspicion of felony assault, fleeing police, driving while impaired, and felony terroristic threats. The incident happened Saturday night on Concordia Avenue. The woman was arrested and was taken to Regions Hospital before she was taken to jail.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KTLA

Whittier woman arrested after being found with fake COVID vaccine cards from China: LASD

A woman suspected of possessing and selling counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine cards has been arrested, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday. Detectives began investigating after receiving a tip from the Department of Homeland Security Investigations about fake coronavirus vaccination cards shipped into the U.S. from China, according to a sheriff’s news release. The cards […]
WHITTIER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Vaccines
PennLive.com

Central Pa. police officers fired for turning in fake COVID-19 vaccination cards: report

Two Lancaster City police officers lost their jobs this week after authorities discovered they’d submitted fake coronavirus vaccination cards, according to news reports. Officers Heather Schaeffer and Benjamin Lapp violated the city’s COVID-19 reporting policy when they turned in the cards, therefore lying about being vaccinated, according to a LancasterOnline review of the termination letters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WREG

15k fake vaccination cards seized at Memphis port

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vaccination cards have become a hot commodity as more businesses require employees and patrons be vaccinated against the coronavirus. U.S. Customs agents say nearly 15,000 fake cards have come into the United States through Memphis. The agents say that it appears all of the cards are coming from foreign countries. They became […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Cleveland.com

Man injects confusion in ‘selling fake’ vaccine cards: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter

Someone called police at 3:08 p.m. Oct. 18 about a man who was holding a cardboard sign that stated “fake vac cards sold here.” The man was near Olmsted Community Center behind the Moosehead Hoof and Ladder. Within minutes a second caller complained about the same man. Police stopped and talked to the man who was cooperative. He had business cards made up with CDC and the words, “sheep on it.” There were some words on the back. The police log stated nothing was illegal. The man did not have fake documents. It was a business card he handed out to people to tell them what he was all about.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
PIX11

Mother brought to tears by arrest in her daughter’s shooting death

BROOKLYN — The mother of a Crown Heights shooting victim cried Wednesday after the woman accused of killing her daughter was apprehended by police officers in Florida. Delia Johnson, 42, was shot and killed when a woman approached her on the street in the vicinity of Franklin Avenue and Prospect Place in Brooklyn at about […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Miami

Some Charges Dropped Against Pregnant Doral Teacher Heiry Calvi, Accused Of Inappropriate Relation With Teen

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – All but one charge against a Doral teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has been dropped. On Tuesday, the state only filed one charge against Heiry Calvi, 41, at her arraignment. Calvi faces a charge of offenses against students by authority figures, a second-degree felony. In early October, the pregnant Doral teacher was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy. Police say the school removed her from the classroom and put her on administrative duties where she had no contact with students. Calvi had faced several charges including offenses against students by authority, child neglect with no great bodily harm, and possession of a firearm on school property. The victim had disturbing photos, videos and even had her credit card. “She would tutor him at his house. We don’t have proof of what went on inside the home,” said Rey Valdez, Doral Police Department Public Information Officer. Officer Valdez said, “This is not what a teacher does.”
DORAL, FL
q13fox.com

Police: 2 men arrested in Edmonds for trying to sell $3.5M worth of poached ivory, rhino horn

SEATTLE - Homeland Security Investigations Northwest, Seattle Police and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Northwest have arrested two men in connection with an ivory-trade bust. 23-year-old Herdade Lokua and 31-year-old Jospin Mujangi, both of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), were arrested on Nov. 3 in Edmonds and were indicted by a federal grand jury on conspiracy, money laundering, smuggling and ivory trafficking charges.
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

Japanese nurse who killed patients to avoid dealing with relatives is spared death penalty

A Japanese nurse has been sentenced to life in prison for killing three people by putting antiseptic in their drips at a hospital near Tokyo in 2016.Japan’s Yokohama District Court handed down the life sentence to Ayumi Kuboki on Tuesday and spared her the death penalty, which prosecutors had called for, saying she had shown remorse for the killings.Kuboki had admitted to killing three patients in September 2016 by adding antiseptic solutions into their drip bags, resulting in their slow deaths.The 34-year-old nurse said she poisoned her patients at Oguchi hospital in Yokohama city near Tokyo to avoid having the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Travel agent under investigation for ‘selling fake Covid test results’

A UK travel agent is currently under investigation following allegations that it was selling fake Covid test results to customers.The company, which has not been named by authorities, is based in Bolton and was allegedly selling negative PCR test results claiming to be from a legitimate clinic.According to Bolton council, “a substantial number of fraudulent documents” were found during a raid on the business.The documents will now be scrutinised by police to determine whether the firm has broken the law. Many countries, including the UAE and Thailand, still demand a negative PCR test result from travellers in order to grant...
TRAVEL
ABC News

ABC News

444K+
Followers
113K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy