Dayton Police looking for debit card thief

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) ­– Dayton Police are asking for help identifying the suspect in a credit card theft from early October.

The man pictured used a debit card that had been in a wallet stolen on October 12 from Patterson Blvd, the Dayton Police Department said.

According to the release, the debit card was used at two West Carrollton businesses. Dayton Police describe the suspect as a 60 to 70-year-old white man, tall, slender and balding with glasses.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, or knows anything about the case, Dayton police Department asks that they call the PD at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

