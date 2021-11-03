CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton Police looking for debit card thief

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 7 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) ­– Dayton Police are asking for help identifying the suspect in a credit card theft from early October.

The man pictured used a debit card that had been in a wallet stolen on October 12 from Patterson Blvd, the Dayton Police Department said.

Have you seen him? Brookville Police seek theft suspect

According to the release, the debit card was used at two West Carrollton businesses. Dayton Police describe the suspect as a 60 to 70-year-old white man, tall, slender and balding with glasses.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, or knows anything about the case, Dayton police Department asks  that they call the PD at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at  937-222-STOP.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04WTWo_0clOGDgJ00
    (Dayton Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13luX4_0clOGDgJ00
    (Dayton Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a9OVU_0clOGDgJ00
    (Dayton Police Department)

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Police investigating after man shot in Harrison Twp.

An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information about where the person was shot. The actual location is the right thigh and the story has been corrected. We apologize for the error. MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in Harrison Twp. Wednesday. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

No charges filed for death of Dayton teen at Land of Illusion

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Sherriff’s Office has confirmed that there will be no criminal charges filed against Land of Illusions Adventure Park following the death of a Dayton teen on June 20. According to a release, a thorough investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and consultation with the Prosecutor’s Office, it was determined there […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Police search for missing Kettering teen

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department is asking for help finding a teen that was last seen Thursday. In a Facebook post, KPD asked the public for help finding Ja’Briona Bush, 15, who was last seen at her home in Kettering around 10:30 pm Nov. 4. Police said Ja’Briona may be with friends […]
KETTERING, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
West Carrollton, OH
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
WDTN

Man charged for stealing, crashing police cruiser

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An Indiana man has been charged with felony auto theft after a pursuit in a stolen police cruiser ended across state lines. 32-year-old Mitchell Gard stole a police cruiser from Richmond Indiana on October 25, authorities say. OSHP said a trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop at State Route […]
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Deputies evacuate homes after report of dynamite in garage

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies evacuated homes in Bethel Township after receiving information that dynamite was in a nearby garage Tuesday. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said it received correspondence from an attorney Tuesday morning representing a client who had been a former tenant at a rental property in the 4000 block of West […]
WDTN

3-year-old in critical condition after being hit by a car in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A child is in critical condition after being hit by a car Wednesday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the crash involving a 3-year-old happened at 4:22 p.m. in the 4500 block of Bluehaven Drive. Dayton Police said the child was taken to Dayton Children’s Medical Center and is in critical condition. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Tuesday fire in Sidney displaces residents

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews from the Sidney Fire Department were dispatched to a duplex fire at 7:42 pm Tuesday night. Upon arrival, the crews saw smoke and fire coming through the rear kitchen window of a duplex on Elm Street in Sidney, a release by the department said. According to the release, the residents […]
SIDNEY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debit Card#Thief#Credit Card#Miami Valley#Pd
WDTN

Ohio man killed by semi while changing tire

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – State troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Richland County Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:24 p.m. on Interstate 71 northbound at mile post 159 in Perry Township. According to state troopers, 65-year-old James Covrett, of Delaware, Ohio, was changing […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

Five injured after multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 35 EB

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – All lanes on a busy interstate in Dayton have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the crash happened at 4:21 p.m. on U.S. 35 EB at I-75. Dispatchers said medics were called to the scene and a person was trapped. According to the crash […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Committee recommends auditor to improve Dayton policing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the City of Dayton continues to make strides in its police reform efforts, one recommendation has been to hire an independent accountability auditor to ensure policing is looked at holistically, with the interest of both community members and the police department in mind. However, in a police reform implementation meeting […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Ludlow St. Entrance reopens at Dayton City Hall

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City Hall Ludlow Street entrance has reopened, the City of Dayton said in a post on its Facebook page. After several months of construction, this entrance now has a fully accessible entrance with a ramp and automated lift. Improvements also include a new sidewalk along the building’s east side. The […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Testing and unpaid leave: Dayton vaccine mandate by the numbers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been one week since the City of Dayton mandated vaccines or weekly testing for city employees, but how many have been sent home? In the first week of testing, the City of Dayton tested 523 city employees, a release by the City of Dayton said. Of that 523, three employees […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy