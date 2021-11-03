CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Vehicle crashes into AC’s Main Street Market in Springfield

By WWLP Digital First
WWLP
WWLP
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uk0dP_0clOG0I700

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews from Springfield Police, fire, and EMS helped a woman after her vehicle hit a building on Main Street Wednesday morning.

Springfield courthouse evacuated after bomb threat

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, a woman suffered a medical episode and was driving slowly and made contact with a building. No injuries were reported, but the driver was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

There is minimal damage to AC’s Main Street Market located at 489 Main Street and they are open for business serving a turkey pesto panini as the sandwich of the day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Paul Rudd is named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2021

People has named Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. The actor's charming magazine cover was unveiled on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night as part of an elaborate prerecorded scene in which Colbert acted as a "sexiness adjudicator" before finally announcing Rudd's new title. The 52-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Springfield, MA
Accidents
Springfield, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Midterms are coming: Will we get answers on Jan. 6 before it's too late?

This week the House of Representative select committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol issued a flurry of new subpoenas. All eyes are on House Democrats, Attorney General Merrick Garland and the federal courts to see if, collectively, the three branches of government can get to the bottom of former President Trump ’s knowledge and involvement in the planning of the bloody insurrection in the coming months.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Walsh
The Associated Press

SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travelers in 60 years

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A SpaceX rocket carried four astronauts into orbit Wednesday night, including the 600th person to reach space in 60 years. The repeatedly delayed flight occurred just two days after SpaceX brought four other astronauts home from the International Space Station. They should have been up there to welcome the newcomers, but NASA and SpaceX decided to switch the order based on Monday’s ideal recovery weather in the Gulf of Mexico and pulled it off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WWLP

WWLP

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy