Vehicle crashes into AC’s Main Street Market in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews from Springfield Police, fire, and EMS helped a woman after her vehicle hit a building on Main Street Wednesday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, a woman suffered a medical episode and was driving slowly and made contact with a building. No injuries were reported, but the driver was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

There is minimal damage to AC’s Main Street Market located at 489 Main Street and they are open for business serving a turkey pesto panini as the sandwich of the day.

