See the Ned Flanders-themed metal band Okilly Dokilly on their farewell tour

The Ned Flanders -themed metal band Okilly Dokilly are set to say “hi-diddly-ho neighborino” to fans one last time.

The beloved metal band based on the goody-goody neighbor on The Simpsons are set to call it quits and will be touring the country one last time.

Okilly Dokilly is set to embark on a farewell tour in 2022. The trek kicks off on April 14th in Tulsa, OK and will take the band across the United States throughout April and early May. Their final show is scheduled to take place on May 7 in Austin, TX.

"When we started Okilly Dokilly, our goal was to play maybe two shows,” the band said in a statement. “We imagined being the third or fourth band on a seven-band metal show. We would step out in our sweaters and confuse the 12 or 13 people in attendance, and then have a great story. Things turned out a little differently."

“Okilly Dokilly did way more than I ever expected,” vocalist Head Ned added in the statement. "I’m really grateful for all the people who have been part of it. And especially to everyone who came out to our shows to say howdilly doodilly. We’ve been touring pretty relentlessly since 2016 and, last year, I became a dad. So it’s time for a break. It’s time for me to shave off the Ned mustache and grow the dad mustache."

Okilly Dokilly 2022 US Tour Dates

4/14 – Tulsa, OK @ The Shrine

4/15 – Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone

4/16 – Nashville, TN @ EXIT/IN

4/17 – Greenville, SC @ The Radio Room

4/19 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

4/20 – Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java

4/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland Bar & Grill

4/22 – Boston, MA @ Hard Rock Café Boston

4/23 – Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall

4/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Crafthouse Stage & Grill

4/26 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

4/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

4/28 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Brass Rail

4/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Indy

4/30 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

5/01 – Cudahy, WI @ X-ray Arcade

5/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

5/04 – Springfield, MO @ Front of House Lounge

5/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

5/06 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links Deep Ellum

5/07 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

