The Annual Election Period is Now

Candidate information in Chinese and Vietnamese will be available soon. Due to the continued impacts of COVID-19 and ongoing public health concerns, the 2021 International Special Review District (ISRD) Board election will be held by mail-in ballot only. There will be no in-person voting this year. Ballots must be received by the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods by Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Community members who are registered for this election will receive a ballot and self-addressed stamp envelope by mail. Voters are encouraged to return their ballots early to make sure they are received by the 30th.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO