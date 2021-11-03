CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Annual Election Period is Now

By San Antonio Living
news4sanantonio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Annual Election Period is underway now and...

news4sanantonio.com

wilsonpost.com

School board elections now can be partisan

The Tennessee Legislature passed a measure last Friday that will allow local school board races to become partisan. School board races and some municipal elections have not included a party affiliation. The new legislation will allow county parties to declare whether a race will become partisan. If a party decides...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
nolangroupmedia.com

Several Republicans Up for Election & Re-election at Annual LC Republican Women’s Dinner

On November 1st, the Lee County Republican Women’s Club held their annual dinner along with a silent auction and special guest State Republican Women’s Club president; Pamela Roberts. Candidate for the upcoming election also attended the dinner. Those included were Libby Roach with the intent for reelection of PVA, Ronnie Paul Begley for reelection of Magistrate Distilled. 1, Joe Lucas as Lee County Sheriff candidate, Steve Mays as Lee Co. Judge Exec. Candidate, Chuck Caudill as re elect of LC Judge Exec., Earl Shuler as LC Judge Exec. Candidate and Tyler Phillips as re elect of circuit court clerk.
LEE COUNTY, KY
Seattle, Washington

International Special Review District Board announces candidates for annual election

Candidate information in Chinese and Vietnamese will be available soon. Due to the continued impacts of COVID-19 and ongoing public health concerns, the 2021 International Special Review District (ISRD) Board election will be held by mail-in ballot only. There will be no in-person voting this year. Ballots must be received by the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods by Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Community members who are registered for this election will receive a ballot and self-addressed stamp envelope by mail. Voters are encouraged to return their ballots early to make sure they are received by the 30th.
SEATTLE, WA
phelpscountyfocus.com

Filing period shorter for April election candidates

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft wants Missourians to be aware of changes to opening and closing dates for candidate filing for the April 2022, General Municipal Election. Candidate filing for the General Municipal Election, which includes school boards, municipalities, fire districts and other political subdivisions has been shortened by two weeks following the passage of House Bill 271.
ELECTIONS
WSLS

Several polls now lean in favor of Youngkin as Election Day nears

ROANOKE, Va. – Polls across the Commonwealth are now leaning in favor of Republican Glenn Youngkin. Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball from the University of Virginia Center for Politics is now saying the race “leans Republican”. 10 News Political Analyst Dr. Ed Lynch says if Youngkin wins Tuesday night, there is...
ROANOKE, VA
Cumberland County Sentinel

Watch Now: Update on Pa. election process

Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid reported that Tuesday's municipal election in Pennsylvania ran smoothly and without major incident. "Thanks to the hard work and professionalism of county election officials and poll workers, we didn't see any major or widespread issues," Secretary Degraffenreid said. "No-excuse mail-in voting remained a popular option among voters in this fourth election since it first became available in Pennsylvania."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Election Day now past, fight for voting rights goes on

LaTosha Brown is the co-founder of Black Voters Matter, Black Voters Matter Fund, and Black Voters Matter Capacity Building Institute, all designed to boost Black voter registration and turnout and increase voting power among communities of color and marginalized communities in the U.S. Brown was the featured speaker last month at Westminster Town Hall Forum’s “On Democracy” series.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
baconsrebellion.com

Election Integrity? Not a Problem Now. We Won.

Now that the election is over, it is a good time to look at the integrity of the results. Over the last two years, Democratic majorities in the General Assembly eased voter ID requirements, established the longest early election period in the country, and instituted “no excuse” absentee voting. Republicans...
ELECTIONS
cityoflewiston.org

NOW THAT THE ELECTION IS OVER, IT'S TIME TO PICK UP CAMPAIGN SIGNS!

Per Lewiston City Code, campaign signs are considered temporary signs and must be removed no later than 48 hours after an election. Signs not removed after 48 hours will be declared a public nuisance and may be removed by the city without notice. The city shall hold such signs for 30 calendar days. Owners of such signs may claim their signs from the Public Works Department, located at 215 D Street, Suite B, Lewiston, Idaho, during normal business hours. If such signs remain unclaimed after 30 calendar days, the city may dispose of such signs without further notice.
LEWISTON, ID
news4sanantonio.com

Courthouse fixture Peter Sakai announces run for Bexar County Judge

SAN ANTONIO – Retired district court judge Peter Sakai is the first candidate to officially jump into the ring to replace Nelson Wolff as Bexar County Judge. “I have opened my campaign to run for Bexar County, County Judge,” Sakai says in an exclusive interview with News 4 San Antonio.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
NBC4 Columbus

Medicare Annual Election Period is Here

When it comes to health care plan options, specifically Medicare, there is no shortage of information out there. But for many, wading through the oceans of material to make the right decision can be overwhelming. During the Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Annual Election Period (AEP), which begins on October...
HEALTH

