The Annual Election Period is Now

Per Lewiston City Code, campaign signs are considered temporary signs and must be removed no later than 48 hours after an election. Signs not removed after 48 hours will be declared a public nuisance and may be removed by the city without notice. The city shall hold such signs for 30 calendar days. Owners of such signs may claim their signs from the Public Works Department, located at 215 D Street, Suite B, Lewiston, Idaho, during normal business hours. If such signs remain unclaimed after 30 calendar days, the city may dispose of such signs without further notice.
