What Did Gigi Hadid Reportedly Just Make Clear About Her Daughter's Future?

By Andy Sahadeo
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Zayn Malik-Yolanda Hadid debacle has taken the world by storm. Since 2015, Zayn has been involved in an on-again, off-again relationship with Yolanda's daughter, model Gigi Hadid. Despite their tumultuous relationship, the former One Direction singer and Gigi welcomed their first child, daughter Khai, in 2020. In late...

Related
People

Gigi Hadid 'Has Made It Clear Her Daughter Needs Her Dad' Zayn Malik After Yolanda Argument: Source

Gigi Hadid is not planning to cut off her ex Zayn Malik after their breakup and his dispute with her mom, Yolanda Hadid. The supermodel, 26, and the former One Direction singer, 28, split last month following Malik's volatile argument with Yolanda in the Pennsylvania home he and Gigi shared at the time. Since then, they've been keeping their focus on their 13-month-old daughter Khai.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Yolanda Hadid's Fight With Zayn Malik Reportedly Sparked After She 'Barged' Into Gigi Hadid's Home Unannounced

Following Yolanda Hadid and Zayn Malik's headline-making fight, sources have revealed what prompted the alleged altercation between Gigi Hadid's mother and the father of her daughter. Article continues below advertisement. Insiders close to the family revealed to TMZ that the former One Direction member was staying at the 26-year-old's Pennsylvania...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Bella Hadid And Anwar Hadid Unfollow Zayn Malik After Alleged Physical Altercation With Yolanda Hadid; Bella Posts Messages Seemingly Aimed At Zayn About Self-Growth

It’s been a few years since we’ve been privy to the ins and outs of daily life over at Yolanda Hadid’s lemon-powered castle. The mom of supermodels has left her days on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills behind long ago, but never to be forgotten. As far as drama, though, that’s never too far away. […] The post Bella Hadid And Anwar Hadid Unfollow Zayn Malik After Alleged Physical Altercation With Yolanda Hadid; Bella Posts Messages Seemingly Aimed At Zayn About Self-Growth appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
wonderwall.com

The scathing post Bella Hadid fans think is aimed at sister Gigi's ex Zayn Malik, more news

Bella Hadid posts 'work on yourself' amid Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid split drama. On Oct. 28, amid reports of an altercation between Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid, and news Gigi and Zayn have split, Gigi's sister, Bella Hadid, posted a relationship quote on her Instagram Stories. "I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself," the quote read, according to Us Weekly. Bella later deleted the post, but the Daily Mail reports she and her brother, Anwar Hadid, have both unfollowed Zayn on social media. Zayn's sister seemingly referenced the family drama as well, when she shared a post that read, "Karma comes after everyone eventually." The apparent social media reactions came on the heels of TMZ's claim Zayn "struck" Yolanda during an argument. Zayn has since denied the allegations and asked fans to give the family some privacy for "healing" purposes. A rep for Gigi told People in a statement, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai," the daughter she shares with Zayn, and "asks for privacy during this time." On Oct. 29, NBC News cited court documents showing Zayn pleaded no contest to "harassing" Gigi and Yolanda during the altercation at the former couple's home in Pennsylvania on Sept. 29. The outlet reports Zayn was fined and placed on 360 days of probation. He'll also need to take an anger management course, be screened for a domestic violence supervision program and refrain from contacting Yolanda and a man who was involved in the argument, who's believed to be a bodyguard.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Zayn Responds to Report That He 'Struck' Gigi Hadid's Mother Yolanda

After TMZ reported that Yolanda Hadid is saying Zayn Malik -- the father of Yolanda's 1-year-old granddaughter -- "struck" her during a dispute, the former One Direction singer is responding to the accusation. Zayn, who welcomed his daughter Khai with girlfriend Gigi Hadid in September 2020, took to Twitter on...
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Gigi Hadid and Zayn are reportedly broken up

Gigi Hadid, 26, and Zayn Malik, 28, have reportedly gone their separate ways yet again, according to People. "They are not together right now," an unnamed source described as "a Hadid family friend" told the outlet. "They are both good parents, though. They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Yolanda Hadid Exits Daughter Gigi’s Apartment After Zayn Malik Denies ‘Striking’ Her — Photo

Yolanda Hadid departed her daughter Gigi’s New York City apartment on Thursday, Oct. 28 amid brewing family drama. Yolanda Hadid, 57, appeared calm and collected as she exited daughter Gigi Hadid’s apartment in New York City. The Oct. 28 sighting came just hours after Gigi’s partner Zayn Malik, 28, denied “striking” Yolanda via a tweeted statement. Yolanda sported an all black ensemble with black boots and a cropped windbreaker as she held onto a Dior book tote and a coffee tumbler. The Dutch-born model kept her short blonde hair clicked back into a pony tail, finishing the outfit with a pair of sunglasses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Gigi Hadid Issues Statement After Report Zayn Malik Allegedly Got into Altercation with Her Mom

Gigi Hadid has issued a statement via her rep after a report that her on-again, off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik allegedly had a physical altercation with her mom. "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time," Gigi's rep tells PEOPLE after TMZ reported Thursday that Malik allegedly struck the model's mom, Yolanda Hadid. Malik told TMZ that he "adamantly" denies striking Yolanda.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Gigi Hadid Releases Statement About Alleged Altercation Between Boyfriend Zayn Malik & Mother Yolanda Hadid As The Singer Is Reportedly Battling 'Personal Demons'

OK - Gigi Hadid Worried Zayn Malik Is 'Shooting Himself In The Foot' After Dissing The Grammys. Gigi Hadid Worried Zayn Malik Is 'Shooting Himself In The Foot' After Dissing The Grammys. Gigi Hadid has broken her silence about the alleged fight between her boyfriend Zayn Malik and her mother...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Split Amid Reports of Alleged Yolanda Hadid Incident: ‘It Just Wasn’t Working’

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have split amid Yolanda Hadid’s claims about an alleged altercation with the musician, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly. “Zayn and Gigi have silently separated,” a source exclusively tells Us of the pair, who share 13-month-old daughter Khai. “They’d been having problems for a while and tried to figure them out, but it just wasn’t working.”
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Gigi Hadid's Mom Yolanda Accuses Model's BF Zayn Malik Of Striking Her, Ready To File Police Report

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid is accusing her daughter Gigi's boyfriend Zayn Malik of physically assaulting her inside a New York apartment. Sources close to Yolanda say she is adamant the former One Direction star struck her last week. Gigi's mom is considering filing a police report at the incident but has yet to go to the authorities.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s Relationship Reportedly Was ‘Super Toxic’ Leading Up to Split

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have split again after being on-off for six years, and new details have come out from People and Us Weekly sources about their dynamic being toxic leading up to the breakup. E! additionally got intel about how Gigi and Zayn are doing now in the days since the split and TMZ's report about an alleged dispute between Zayn and Gigi's mother Yolanda coming out. Zayn pled no contest to four charges of harassment against Gigi and Yolanda on Wednesday, ELLE can confirm from court documents it reviewed.
CELEBRITIES
FASHION Magazine |

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Call it Quits — Here’s What We Know

We’re just as confused as you. Supermodel extraordinaire Gigi Hadid and her boy band boyfriend Zayn have split once again after a supposed Hadid-Malik family argument sure to send fan pages of the world spiralling. TMZ first broke the news of the argument on October 28. Unnamed sources told the...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Zayn Malik charged over harassing Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda – what’s it all about?

Zayn Malik has been charged with four counts of harassment against Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda Hadid.The 28-year-old has “agreed not to contest” the charges, TMZ reported.It means that the British star will not fight the harassment charges in court.As a result, Zayn has been placed on 90 days probation for each count - 360 days in total.He is required to carry out an anger management class along with a domestic violence programme.Zayn must also have no contact with Yolanda or a security guard who was present during the incident on 29 September.According to court documents obtained by...
CELEBRITIES
