AUD/USD outlook: Aussie is consolidating after being hit by dovish RBA, all eyes now on Fed

AUD/USD has gone sideways around 0.7300 in recent trade amid subdued conditions. Weak labour market data does not seem to be weighing on the Aussie too badly. AUD/USD trading conditions have been calm since the start of the European session, with the pair swinging either side of the 0.7300 level over the last few hours. The pair is currently trading with on the day losses of about 0.5%, having slipped from above 0.7320 during Asia Pacific trading hours in a continuation of the downside it has been experiencing since Wednesday. To recap, the pair was sent tumbling from the upper-0.7300s in wake of a much hotter than expected US Consumer Price Inflation report that has pumped expectations for the Fed to start hiking interest rates sooner in 2022, and probably also to accelerate the pace of its QE taper at the start of next year.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO