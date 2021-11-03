CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUD/USD outlook: Aussie is consolidating after being hit by dovish RBA, all eyes now on Fed

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian dollar is consolidating in early Wednesday following 1.2% drop previous day after dovish stance from the Reserve Bank of Australia cooled expectations for earlier than expected rate hike. Tuesday’s fall marks the biggest one-day loss since May 12 and weighs...

