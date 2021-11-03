CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crude Drifts Lower On EIA Inventory Report

By Irina Slav
OilPrice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrude oil prices drifted lower today after the Energy Information Administration reported an oil inventory build of 3.3 million barrels for the week to October 29. This compared with a build of 4.3 million barrels that paused the oil price rally last week. The authority also reported mixed results...

oilprice.com

Markets Insider

3 reasons why gas prices are so high right now

Gas prices in the US have hit a seven-year high. Demand has increased as the economy reopened and Americans have begun driving more. Meanwhile, supply has been constrained because of lower US production and OPEC decisions. Americans are once again feeling pain at the gas pump, and it's because of...
OilPrice.com

Major Crude Importer Japan Concerned With Jump In Oil Prices

Resource-poor Japan, a major importer of crude oil and natural gas, is increasingly concerned that the rally in oil prices would slow the global economic recovery, a senior government official told the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) this week. Hikariko Ono, Director General of Economic Affairs Bureau at...
OilPrice.com

EIA: Oil Demand Rebounds Faster than Supply

Crude oil demand is rebounding faster than supply, pushing prices higher, the Energy Information Administration said this week, noting that the price of West Texas Intermediate had reached its highest since 2014. The agency noted the destruction of demand for crude last year, which brought U.S. inventories to levels much...
investing.com

Crude Oil Eyeing EIA Figures, 'Yoyo-Trade' Exited After Hitting Projected Targets

Crude oil prices reached their last highs on Wednesday before pulling back, initially supported by U.S. crude stocks falling as shown by API figures, and afterwards cooled by contrary prospects from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Meanwhile, our subscribers were exiting their last oil trade, after the black gold...
OilPrice.com

WTI Crude Slides As Inflation Fears Spook Traders

The API inventory report on Tuesday showed a crude oil inventory decrease that sent prices upward. But WTI fell on Wednesday after the EIA reported the opposite on Wednesday—a crude oil inventory increase. The price dip, triggered by data supplied by the government-run Energy Information Administration, a strong dollar that...
Reuters

U.S. crude stocks at Cushing fall to lowest since Sept 2018 -EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, fell last week to the lowest since September 2018, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday. Cushing, Oklahoma, stockpiles fell to 26.4 million barrels, EIA data showed. Meanwhile, gasoline stockpiles fell to 212.7 million barrels, the lowest since November 2017, EIA said.
MarketWatch

EIA reports a small weekly climb in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 7 billion cubic feet for the week ended Nov. 5. That was less than half the average increase of 15 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The EIA released its report a day early because of Thursday's Veterans Day holiday. Total stocks now stand at 3.618 trillion cubic feet, down 308 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 119 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, December natural gas traded down by 15.3 cents, or 3.1%, at $4.826 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.916 shortly before the data.
OilPrice.com

Saudi Arabia Warns Of Shrinking Spare Oil Production Capacity

The world will see its level of spare oil production capacity dwindle next year as jet fuel demand returns to pre- or near-pre-crisis levels, Amin Nasser, the chief executive of Saudi Aramco, said on Tuesday. "The industry's spare capacity, currently at 3-4 million barrels per day (bpd) is providing some...
OilPrice.com

Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future

The energy transition is in full swing, with electric vehicles supplanting gas guzzlers and solar panels and wind turbines replacing coal and oil as the world’s leading energy sources. Scientists have warned that keeping temperature rises to 1.5C requires global emissions to be cut by 45% by 2030 and to zero overall by mid-century. In the ongoing COP26 climate summit, nations have promised to end deforestation, curb CO2 and methane emissions and also stop public investment in coal power.
OilPrice.com

Hedge Funds Take Profits But Believe Oil Prices Will Continue To Rise

Hedge funds have been liquidating their long positions in order to take profits from the recent oil price rally. The liquidation of long positions was driven by a desire to take profits ahead of the Fed policy announcement and OPEC+ meeting. Overall, hedge funds remain bullish on oil prices in...
MarketWatch

OPEC leaves 2022 forecast for global oil-demand growth unchanged

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Thursday left its forecast for global oil-demand growth in 2022 unchanged from its October estimate at 4.2 million barrels a day, while trimming its forecast for 2021 growth by around 160,000 barrels a day to 5.7 million barrels a day. That would put global oil demand at 100.6 million barrels a day in 2022, around 500,000 barrels a day above 2019 levels, while 2021 demand is seen at 96.4 million barrels a day, OPEC said in its monthly report. The organization, meanwhile, left its forecast for non-OPEC liquids supply growth in 2021 and 2022 unchanged at 700,000 and around 3 million barrels a day, respectively. That puts non-OPEC supply at 63.6 million barrels a day this year and 66.7 million barrels a day in 2022.
MarketRealist

Is There an Oil and Fuel Shortage in the U.S. and Is Biden to Blame?

In April 2020, WTI prices went into the negative territory for the first time in history. The world was awash with oil and negative prices reveal that drillers were willing to pay money to get the oil removed from the fields. The world has come a long way since then and crude oil prices recently rose to the highest level since 2014. Is there an oil and fuel shortage in the U.S. in 2021?
OilPrice.com

U.S. Consumers To Foot The Bill For Surge In Natural Gas Exports

U.S. consumers and utilities will be paying much higher prices for natural gas and energy this winter, as record American natural gas exports amid sluggish domestic production growth have raised prices for the fuel. The global natural gas supply crunch has impacted U.S. prices, too. But it has also drawn...
MarketWatch

EIA raises its 2021 U.S. retail gasoline price forecast

The U.S. Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 forecast for U.S. regular gasoline retail prices by 1% to $3 a gallon, according to a monthly report released Tuesday. The EIA also said domestic gasoline consumption rose to an average 9.2 million barrels per day in October, but it's expected to fall below 9 million barrels a day this month and "remain below that level until May 2022." West Texas Intermediate crude prices, the U.S. benchmark, will likely average $69.02 a barrel this year, up 0.8% from the October forecast, while Brent crude, the global benchmark, is forecast at $71.59 a barrel this year, up 0.3% from the previous forecast, the EIA said. U.S. oil production is expected to average 11.13 million barrels per day this year, up 1% from October's forecast. In Tuesday dealings, December WTI crude was up 88 cents, or 1.1%, to $82.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December gasoline rose 2.7 cents, or 1.2%, to $2.35 a gallon. January Brent crude added 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.87 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.
