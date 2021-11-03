Ebony Young, a Woodside Resident and Former Executive Director of LIC YMCA, Appointed Deputy Borough President

Ebony Young (Young for Queens)

A Woodside resident with strong ties to Long Island City has been appointed Queens Deputy Borough President.

Ebony Young, who worked as the executive director of the YMCA in Long Island City for nearly nine years, will replace Rhonda Binda who is leaving borough hall to join the private sector.

Young ran for city council this year to represent District 26, covering Sunnyside, Woodside and Long Island City. She came in sixth in a 15-person Democratic primary, after receiving the endorsements of U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks, Ass. Cathy Nolan, Council Member Adrienne Adams and the Queens County Democratic Party.

The seat was ultimately won by Julie Won.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards made the announcement today and said he has also appointed Michael Mallon as his new chief of staff. Mallon currently works as his Director of Intergovernmental Affairs.

Richard’s current chief of staff Franck D. Joseph II is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

“Ebony Young and Michael Mallon are talented individuals, demonstrating dedication to public service throughout their careers. Ebony’s track record in the non-profit and housing sectors and Michael’s work in government…exemplify the kind of passion and perspective we need to move Queens forward.”

Young, who also spent 18 months as vice president of corporate social responsibility at TF Cornerstone, ran for political office on a platform of helping small businesses.

She also put forward an economic empowerment plan, which involved ramping up apprenticeship programs with labor unions, as well as encouraging tech careers and entrepreneurship among low-income residents and people of color.

“It is with great honor that I accept the opportunity to serve my neighbors as Deputy Borough President of Queens,” Young said in a statement. “I believe in the vision of Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, and I look forward to building a Queens that works for everyone alongside him and his team. The commitment to continue my longstanding history of thoughtful and impactful advocacy is unwavering.”