Meth, guns recovered in Monroe County search warrant

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators said 20 grams of methamphetamine and two firearms were found after a search warrant was executed in Madisonville on Tuesday.

Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones said deputies served a warrant on a residence on Hollow Lane and recovered the meth and guns. One person was taken into custody for felony meth and weapons violations.

Jones said, “All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.”

