CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, TN

Meth, guns recovered in Monroe County search warrant

By Caleb Wethington
WATE
WATE
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44fZxg_0clOEMhG00

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators said 20 grams of methamphetamine and two firearms were found after a search warrant was executed in Madisonville on Tuesday.

DA releases details into Sevier County Court Clerk’s death

Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones said deputies served a warrant on a residence on Hollow Lane and recovered the meth and guns. One person was taken into custody for felony meth and weapons violations.

Jones said, “All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.”

STAY INFORMED: Download: the WATE 6 On Your Side News and Weather Apps

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 3

Related
WATE

TBI: Search warrants executed, ‘potential digital evidence’ collected in Search for Summer Wells

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Wednesday afternoon that the agency has seen a rise in the online spread of misinformation regarding the search for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells. The TBI tweeted that the agency “is doing everything within [its] power to find [Summer],” adding that the lack of […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, TN
City
Madisonville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Monroe County, TN
Crime & Safety
Madisonville, TN
Crime & Safety
WATE

Kingsport police requests public’s help in finding missing Knoxville man

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) announced Wednesday morning that officers are working to find a missing Knoxville man. The department said that Travis A. Woods, 35, of Knoxville, is frequently in the Kingsport area. He was reported missing on Monday, Nov. 8. A release said that while foul play is not […]
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Firearms#Methamphetamine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WATE

WATE

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy