Everything you need to know ahead of Sunderland's FA Cup tie with Mansfield Town at the Stadium of Light including; how to follow, are there any tickets available and team news

Sunderland Echo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Johnson’s side were heavily beaten by Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday and have conceded eight goals in their last two outings after a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Rotherham United last weekend. The Black Cats welcome Mansfield Town to the Stadium of Light on Saturday for the second...

www.sunderlandecho.com

Sunderland Echo

Sunderland AFC news: Former Cats and Sheffield Wednesday man training with League One club plus Mansfield midfielder fires warning ahead of FA clash

Here’s some of the latest Sunderland-related gossip from around the web:. Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has been training with League One strugglers Crewe as he plots a comeback to professional football. The former Sunderland stopper left Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season and has been looking for a new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#Sunderland Afc#Football Clubs#Everything You Need#Sunderland V Mansfield#Bbc Radio Newcastle#The Sunderland Echo
Sunderland Echo

Middlesbrough loanee Lewis Wing reveals the gameplan behind Sheffield Wednesday's win over Sunderland as Mansfield Town injuries grow with former Newcastle United man set to miss FA Cup clash at the Stadium of Light

The Black Cats fell to a 1-0 defeat to the Stags that day under Phil Parkinson but will be hoping for better this afternoon as Lee Johnson’s side look to end a run of consecutive defeats in the league. The Wearsiders have suffered two heavy losses in the last seven...
The Guardian

FA Cup roundup: Mansfield dump out Sunderland, Hartlepool hold Wycombe

Rhys Oates dumped League One high-flyers Sunderland out of the FA Cup as fourth-tier Mansfield booked their place in the second round. Oates’s fifth-minute strike at the Stadium of Light was enough to send Nigel Clough’s side through against the club his father Brian represented with such distinction as a player, as the Stags repeated last season’s 1-0 win over the Black Cats at the same stage of the competition.
