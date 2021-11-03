CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Finch director talks his post-apocalyptic movie starring Tom Hanks

By Molly Edwards
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Finch, directed by Miguel Sapochnik, is a glimpse into a devastating future. The film focuses on a desolate Earth ravaged by a solar flare that has ripped holes in the ozone layer and destroyed much of the planet's infrastructure. Amid the carnage, Tom Hanks' Finch lives alone with his dog Goodyear...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Legendary Actor Peter Scolari Dies At 66

Hollywood legend Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for the last two years. Despite his illness, Scolari continued to work in the industry that he loved, most recently wrapping up filming on the second season of the television series Evil where he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
CELEBRITIES
The Day

Ron and Clint Howard on their breezy, brotherly Hollywood memoir

"Clint, you're sideways." "Well, I either have to be sideways or upside down. What's better?" "Sideways," says Ron Howard, steady helmsman of about 30 features and documentaries. Brother Clint Howard, five years his junior and proud owner of more than 250 acting credits, nods with something like satisfaction. His image on the screen remains sideways, and his older sibling allows the slightest of smiling head shakes — a silent "That's my brother."
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

WATCH: Tom Hanks Made His TV Debut on The Love Boat

Tracing the humble beginnings of Hollywood icons can be a particularly delightful pop-culture rabbit hole. We've previously explored Angelina Jolie's forgotten music video origins, and Al Pacino's 1968 screen debut in an episode of the shortlived ABC procedural N.Y,P.D.,. With some celebrities it's hard to believe they weren't always on...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Landry Jones
Person
Robert Zemeckis
Person
Miguel Sapochnik
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Steven Spielberg
SuperHeroHype

Tom Hanks Explains Why the Robot Matters, in a First Look at Finch

Tom Hanks Explains Why the Robot Matters, in a First Look at Finch. We are days away from the official release of Finch at AppleTV+. Today, the streamer debuted a featurette from the upcoming sci-fi movie featuring star Tom Hanks, and plenty of fresh footage. In addition to some clips from the film itself, the video has an abundance of behind-the-scenes peeks. After introducing his character, Hanks describes the engineer’s companions: a dog and a robot called Jeff. The actor also says that Finch needed to build a robot, ironically, to save his humanity. In the story, the trio will have to take a desperate trip to San Francisco to save themselves from certain death.
CELEBRITIES
Paste Magazine

Tom Hanks' Robo-Road Trip Makes the Most of Forgettable Finch

As climate chaos continues to spin out of control, the populace has begun splitting into a few groups. In the U.S., researchers initially dubbed these groups the Six Americas. By now, it’s down to about three: Those that’d prefer to keep their heads in the sand, those desperately shouting for change, and those profiting off of inaction at the expense of our global future. The post-apocalyptic Finch takes place in such a future, dominated by extreme weather and hot enough to pop popcorn off a stray hubcap, watching a man reckon with his choices as he’s confronted with mortality.
MOVIES
Boston Herald

Tom Hanks credits canine co-star with ‘Finch’ authenticity

With this Friday’s “Finch,” Tom Hanks has a heartfelt man and his dog saga. Yet as simple and elemental as this story is, it takes Hollywood magic for it to work. “Finch,” Hanks, 65, explained in a Zoom press conference, “is a guy worried about the survival of his dog Greyhound. So he built a robot. So that the dog will be taken care of.”
PETS
TODAY.com

Tom Hanks reveals his 3 favorite Tom Hanks movies

In a recent conversation on the Bill Simmons podcast, Tom Hanks ranks the three films that were his favorites to work on: “A League of Their Own,” “Cast Away” and “Cloud Atlas.”Nov. 10, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apocalyptic
Apple Insider

Tom Hanks talks 'Finch' ahead of Apple TV+ premiere

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has published a "First Look" of the upcoming post-apocalyptic adventure film "Finch" before its November 5 premiere onApple TV+, with the video featuring star Tom Hanks talking about the characters and the film's optimism.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Dean Stockwell in ‘Blue Velvet’: The Movie That Made Him Timeless

Dean Stockwell, who died Sunday at 85, made every movie and television show he was in better. As an actor, he had a scurrilous twinkle that could light up a scene. He started off as a child star in films like “Gentleman’s Agreement” and “The Boy with Green Hair” — the latter of which I was shocked to discover really was about a boy with green hair (I’ve never forgotten what a poignant urchin the actor made him). Stockwell was born in Hollywood in 1936, the same year as Dennis Hopper, and if his career had taken a slightly different turn...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
imore.com

Tom Hanks talks 'Finch' in new Apple TV+ first look video

Superstar Tom Hanks has been talking about Finch, a new Apple TV+ movie. The movie will premiere on November 5. In "Finch," a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man's quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he's gone. Tom Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Caleb Landry Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it's as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

Finch Review: Tom Hanks Solar Flare Survival Strategy

Tom Hanks never fails to impress as a one-man survivalist. This time around he's not trapped on a deserted Pacific island, a la Cast Away; but on an epic, post-apocalypse road trip with truly unique companions. Finch is the story of an engineer's quest to save his beloved dog in the horrific aftermath of a solar flare. It gets a little hokey and melodramatic. Then tugs on your heartstrings like a fiddle. Even the grouchiest curmudgeon will be moved. Finch shows the human experience through the eyes of a caring robot.
CELEBRITIES
svdaily.com

Tom Hanks Movie Finch Debuts on Apple TV+

Apple Original Films has debuted a new movie with Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks called “Finch,” which debuted in select theaters and on Apple TV+ last Friday, November 5. This is the second movie starring Hanks to appear exclusively on Apple TV+ following last year’s Greyhound movie about a World...
TV & VIDEOS
Android Authority

Tom Hanks sci-fi outing Finch shows Apple TV Plus movies need work

Apple TV Plus seems continually on the edge of a breakthrough. It’s been a powerhouse of original programming, with impressive shows like The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, and Foundation. But it’s been less of a sure bet on the film side. Despite an enticing premise, the service’s newest film, Finch, fails to elevate Apple TV Plus movies to the level of the streamer’s many knockout shows.
MOVIES
The Independent

Finch review: Tom Hanks goes to the future in yet another of his middle-of-the-road star vehicles

Dir: Miguel Sapochnik. Starring: Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones. 115 minutes. Not even Tom Hanks’s signature kindliness can conceal the fact that we’ve seen a lot of Finch before. The ransacked supermarkets, the lawless scavengers, the roads and cityscapes coated in golden sand – it imagines a post-apocalyptic hellscape much like every other post-apocalyptic hellscape Hollywood has dreamt up in recent years.
MOVIES
Richmond.com

REVIEW: Tom Hanks makes 'Finch' a remarkable, fun film

Tom Hanks’ best acting partner may be an inanimate object. He proved that in “Cast Away.” Now, he’s doing essentially the same thing in “Finch.”. Like a retrospective of some of his greatest moments, “Finch” lets Hanks draw on those skills that make you laugh, cry and love him even more. Opposite a robot, he's unbeatable.
MOVIES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Tom Hanks takes back seat to a robot in 'Finch'

Tom Hanks may get star billing, but this film is really about Jeff, the robot his character creates to tend to his dog during the apocalypse. Jeff may be nuts and bolts, but he's a touching Pinocchio, thanks in no small part to the tender vocals provided by Caleb Landry Jones. This won't rank among Hanks' finest films, but watching his companion learn about compassion may trigger human tears. It's a smart toy story. Apple TV Plus.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

7K+
Followers
22K+
Post
726K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy