Logan County, WV

1 dead, 5 injured in Logan County crash

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 7 days ago

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One man is dead and five people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Logan County, West Virginia.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, deputies responded to a crash in Micco on Route 44. The first responding deputy said he learned four people were “entrapped” in one vehicle and two were “entrapped” in the other.

The sheriff’s office says all six people involved were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Deputies say Joshua Akers, 24, was traveling south on Route 44 when his vehicle allegedly crossed the center line and struck a vehicle traveling north. Later in the night, deputies said they were told a passenger in the northbound vehicle, identified as 27-year-old Shawn Chapman, had died of his injuries. There is no word on the condition of the other five people involved.

According to the sheriff’s office, while investigating, deputies found evidence of alleged “drug use” in the vehicle driven by Akers. Authorities say charges are pending in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

