3 newcomers, 1 incumbent win seats on Trafford council

Paul Peirce | Tribune-Review

Trafford voters added three new faces to borough council in Tuesday’s general election and bid adieu to a 20-plus year council veteran, according to unofficial results.

Casey L. Shoub Sr., 70, a Democrat, who was seeking his sixth elected, four-year term, finished fifth for four, four-year slots open, according to unofficial results. He was appointed to council in 2000.

First-time candidate Lauren Lindsay, 28, a Republican, who won nominations on both the Democratic and Republican ballots in the May 18 primary, led all vote-getters, carrying about 20% of the ballots cast.

Lindsay, a Penn-Trafford High School and Westmoreland County Community College graduate, said she was following in her father, Michael Granata’s, footsteps. He served for years on North Braddock council.

Incumbent Zack Cole, 31, who was first elected in 2017, won a second term garnering about 18% of the votes cast. Cole also won nominations on both the Democratic and Republican ballots in the primary.

Another first-time candidate, Pat Bayko, 73, a Democrat and a lifelong Trafford resident, won 18% of the ballots cast, according to unofficial totals. Bayko, a retiree who graduated from Trafford High School and attended Penn State University, is the mother-in-law of Trafford Mayor Edward Llewellyn, who also was re-elected Tuesday.

Bayko won a spot on Tuesday’s ballot via a write-in campaign.

Earning the fourth and final position on council was firefighter Justin Batzel, 28. He said he hopes to enhance economic development in the town.

He is a paint technician at Holtec International in Turtle Creek. The first-time candidate garnered 15% of the votes cast.

Brian Lindbloom, 54, who is the borough fire chief, carried 14% of the votes cast, but did not secure a position on council, according to unofficial totals..

Two incumbent council members, Ralph Deabner and Leslie Peters, opted not to run again.