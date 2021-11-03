A college football snub aimed directly at Cincinnati
What do you have to do? How does anyone get a chance to get in without being named Alabama? Without being in the SEC? Some college football talk as the rankings come in on a mid-week Sports Daily.
What do you have to do? How does anyone get a chance to get in without being named Alabama? Without being in the SEC? Some college football talk as the rankings come in on a mid-week Sports Daily.
All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.https://www.audacy.com/kfh
Comments / 1