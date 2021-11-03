A college football snub aimed directly at Cincinnati

We’re less than a week out from the first College Football Playoff rankings of 2021, when we’ll finally get an idea of how the playoff committee views this wild, weird and chaotic season. Of course, nothing is official until the four playoff teams are announced on December 5, but that never stops us and college football fans from trying to project who will be in and who will get a New Year’s Six bowl consolation prize.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO