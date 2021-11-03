CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A college football snub aimed directly at Cincinnati

By Sports Daily
KFH Sports Radio
 7 days ago

What do you have to do? How does anyone get a chance to get in without being named Alabama? Without being in the SEC? Some college football talk as the rankings come in on a mid-week Sports Daily.

KFH Sports Radio

